Gisele Bundchen all but confirms marital discord with Tom Brady in cryptic IG comment

Media reports have been hinting at Gisele Bundchen and Tom Brady's eventual separation, but there hasn't been a word on the matter from either party. However, a reaction to a post on Instagram from Bundchen may be her first reference to the marital discord, albeit in a very cryptic manner.

Known to endorse yoga and spirituality, Bundchen recently commented on a quote by author Jay Shetty. The quote was:

"You can't be in a committed relationship with someone who is inconsistent with you. Read that again."

Among those who left their comments on the post was Gisele Bundchen herself. Her response was a simple praying emoji. While one cannot know exactly what Bundchen meant, it does look like an agreement on her end.

Gisele Bundchen commented on Jay Shetty's post

Of course, one can connect it to her possible separation with Tom Brady. The couple has been living in different houses for over a month, and are likely looking to officially end their marriage.

While Brady continues his season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Bundchen has been missing from the spotlight, save for a few public appearances.

Both are currently lawyered up, as per reports, and are probably preparing for a distribution of their assets.

Reports claimed that it was Bundchen who hired the divorce lawyers first. Though there are multiple reasons being discussed, Brady's return to NFL after a brief retirement has been seen as the primary cause of the discord.

The 42-year-old supermodel expected Brady to focus on their family this year. However, that might not be possible for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB just yet.

Latest on Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen

Gisele Bundchen and Brady at the Super Bowl LIII

Though Tom Brady never directly mentioned Gisele Bundchen, he did hint at troubles off the field. While on his podcast appearance recently, the legendary quarterback discussed immense stress and how he has to deal with it.

“There’s things I’m going through in my 40s and it’s life,” Brady said.

Other reports add that their marital problems have been around for a decade now. The couple has always faced issues, but have always reconciled. This time, Bundchen seems determined to see things through.

Furthermore, their public appearances have been limited. Though Brady is seen with the Bucs, the couple has not been spotted together in months. This includes their son Jack's 15th birthday and the ongoing home games.

Brady was most recently seen fishing with his son, calling it the 'perfect night' after their victory against the Atlanta Falcons.

Bundchen's recent comment could be a hint from the former Victoria's Secret angel. However, only an official statement from both can confirm the rumors.

Poll : 0 votes