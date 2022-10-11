Tom Brady admits he's "going through things" as divorce with Gisele Bundchen looms

For quite some time now, reports of serious marital discord involving Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen have been flooding the media. This month, rumors of the couple moving towards formal separation have surfaced. Despite all the reports, both parties are yet to address the issues directly.

Married in 2009, the couple have been through hard times before. However, things have gone further than before, as Bundchen has lawyered up, with Brady following suit.

They have been spotted in public a few times recently, both alone or with their children. However, the two haven't been seen together for some time.

While on his weekly SiriusXM podcast Let’s Go! with Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray, Brady spoke briefly about stress and some off-field problems. They even touched upon mental health, with Brady focusing on understanding life and more.

“There’s things I’m going through in my 40s and it’s life,” Brady said.

According to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers star, everyone is just dealing with different situations, which leads to stress.

“And you learn to grow up and you learn to deal with life. And that’s what we’re all trying to do. We’re trying to do it the best way we can.”

Whether he was indirectly referring to his marriage woes or being philosophical about life in general, we can't be sure. One thing is clear though, things are not perfectly smooth for the NFL legend.

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen's marriage might be unrepairable

As per reports, Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen have been separated for a few weeks. The rift is apparently a result of Brady deciding to unretire and play another season.

Tom Brady at Atlanta Falcons v Tampa Bay Buccaneers game

Gisele Bundchen wanted Tom Brady to retire and focus on their family, which is a little difficult with his schedule during the season.

Additionally, reports state that Bundchen has given up on their marriage. The supermodel is apparently 'done' with their relationship, and is now ready to move on.

In fact, she was even spotted in a building with legal offices, trying to avoid the media.

Interestingly, fans also noticed her tattoo, which seemed recently altered. Originally with stars and the moon, the modified tattoo seems like a tree reaching out to the stars.

Apparently, Bundchen decided to get the tattoo when she met and got together with Brady. With them probably separating, Bundchen could have looked to modify the tattoo and the meaning behind it.

Of course, one cannot reach a definite conclusion until Bundchen or Brady confirm the same. However, there is no smoke without fire. and the deafening silence of the two despite the whole world talking about their marriage speaks volumes.

