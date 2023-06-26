Since EA Sports released a preview of the Madden 24 version of the popular video game, NFL fans have not been happy. In a recent preview for the video game, fans noticed that Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen's photo had a mistake. The helmet was clearly missing bars.

A new trailer for Madden 24 shows some of the biggest names in the National Football League. But, unfortunately, the renderings aren't even close to what the players actually look like.

In fact, there are some graphics that have players wearing the incorrect NFL jersey and headbands. The photo of quarterback Josh Allen doesn't appear in likeness to him. Tyreek Hill still appears to be in a Kansas City Chiefs uniform.

Titans running back Derrick Henry was wearing a New Orleans Saints jersey. Bengals star wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase can be seen wearing the Minnesota Vikings colors. Additionally, not to be forgotten is a rendering of Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts wearing a Tampa Bay Buccaneers head band.

Fans weren't pleased with what they were seeing in the newest trailer. They took to Reddit to share their grumblings. Some wondered when the Madden game will actually improve, as they continue to make mistakes every year with the new releases.

When is the Madden 24 release date?

EA Sports has promised that the brand has fixed the "bugs" that have impacted the game for the last few years. However, the trailer releases have some NFL fans questioning whether the latest version will actually be better?

EA Sports also confirmed that it has used artifical intelligence in the newest version of the game. Users will be able to control the defense in more ways, making it a bit more realistic.

NFL video game fans can pre-order the game now, but the actual release date isn't until August 18, 2023. Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is on the cover of this year's edition of the game, which has Bills fans nervous and for good reason.

In the past, being chosen for the cover of Madden has been seen as a "curse" as the player chosen for the game has fallen upon bad luck. There have been a few instances as to when that didn't occur, which includes Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Bills fans may not have much to worry about if that is the case.

