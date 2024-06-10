  • NFL
  • Fans heap high praise on Caleb Williams as QB goes extra mile for Bears fan: "Fields never did this"

Fans heap high praise on Caleb Williams as QB goes extra mile for Bears fan: "Fields never did this"

By Bethany Cohen
Modified Jun 10, 2024 18:14 GMT
Chicago Bears Rookie Minicamp
Chicago Bears rookie quarterback Caleb Williams impressed fans with his latest move.

The Chicago Bears drafted former USC quarterback Caleb Williams with the first overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. Fans questioned whether the Bears were making the right decision in a quarterback-dominant draft class.

However, Williams' recent actions had fans no longer doubting his maturity and dedication to the team. The 22-year-old helped a fan who ordered his jersey and had yet to receive it.

Caleb Wiliams' video to the fan has since gone viral and the Chicago Bears fans are pleasantly surprised that the young quarterback went to the lengths he did to help a fan.

The comments on the video posted on X were filled with joy and one fan even called out former Bears' quarterback Justin Fields for not connecting with the fans.

Another Chicago Bears fan was worried after hearing that Williams may have some demands from the organization after being drafted. The fan said that their opinion has changed since he became a member of the Chicago Bears and that they are glad he is the team's quarterback.

"Caleb is such a good dude. I was a little worried about the “ownership” rumors and some of the other things but after learning about him and what his teammates say about him and seeing this. CALEB IS A GREAT DUDE AND IM HAPPY HES A BEAR," said one fan.
"Caleb is legit the GOAT for this. Never seen something like this before," one fan applauded.
"Yo Caleb is the man and he’s my QB," one proud fan stated.

The compliments continued to rain in for the rookie quarterback. Caleb Williams seems to be interested in learning more about the city and connecting with the fans by attending Chicago White Sox and Chicago Cubs games, as well as cheering for the Chicago Sky of the WNBA.

Williams hasn't even taken a snap yet and fans have already seemed impressed with the quarterback their team drafted.

"Entitled, Diva, Spoiled... half of this fanbase slandered this man for months, without actually knowing anything, because they were addicted to vibes and aura. Never Forget," another fan on X said.
"QB1 is that dude," said another.
"AWESOME!!!" proclaimed another.

How did QB Caleb Williams help a fan amid the jersey fiasco?

A Chicago Bears fan named Connor Burns was so excited about Caleb Williams being drafted by his favorite team that he immediately purchased the jersey on Fanatics on draft night. He was disappointed to find out that he wouldn't receive the jersey until late September, weeks after the start of the season.

He tagged both the Chicago Bears and Caleb Williams in the post on X. Caleb Williams said that he heard what happened and that fans informed him that he would be one of the first to get the jersey.

“I heard that there was a bit of confusion with the whole jersey situation, so just wanted to reach out and let you know that Fanatics said that you’ll be one of the first to receive [one],” Williams said.

Caleb Williams then invited the fan to a future game at Soldier Field and he thanked him for the support.

“Much love, thanks for the support, and I got a little gift for you. We’ll be inviting you to a game on our behalf. Like I said, much love and thanks for the support. Go Bears,” Williams added.

When Williams does officially take the field, it appears he will have quite the support from the Bears fan base.

