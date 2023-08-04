A Redditor shared a link to ESPN’s Alaina Getzenberg’s article on Buffalo Bills tight end Dalton Kincaid.

An excerpt from the article reads:

“The Bills traded up two spots to take Utah tight end Dalton Kincaid at No. 25. They plan to use their two tight ends in different roles, with Kincaid lining up more like a wide receiver, including a big slot receiver. During Kincaid’s time at Utah, he lined up all over the formation.”

That said, Bills offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey will likely line him up alongside Dawson Knox, who had 517 yards and six touchdowns last season.

Kincaid potential in Buffalo’s offense has another Redditor saying:

“Seems like the perfect option if you're planning on punting TE. Has a legit path to being the 2nd target on a top 5 offense. And before people start saying ‘rookie TE this rookie TE that’, he doesn't really profile as your average TE so I think he can be an exception.”

Another football fan said:

“Anyone who watched him at Utah saw this coming. Dude is a pass catching weapon, not a blocker.”

Here are other comments regarding Dalton Kincaid’s potential fantasy football impact.

As Getzenberg wrote, the Bills drafted Dalton Kincaid to have a legitimate pass-catching threat on the middle of the field. Quarterback Josh Allen had a 68.5 completion percentage for passes thrown in that area, his lowest since 2019.

They need to fill that void after Jamison Crowder joined the New York Giants and Isaiah McKenzie signed with the Indianapolis Colts this offseason.

Kincaid was a First Team All-Pac-12 member last year, finishing with 70 catches for 890 yards and eight touchdowns for the Utah Utes. The year before, he had 36 receptions for 510 yards and eight touchdowns.

The Bills outwitted the Dallas Cowboys for Dalton Kincaid

Bills general manager Brandon Beane might have had an inkling that the Dallas Cowboys were on the market for a tight end. After all, Dalton Schultz went from the Cowboys to the Houston Texans in free agency.

However, Buffalo initially held the 27th pick in the first round, one spot behind Dallas. Beane hatched a trade with the Jacksonville Jaguars for the 25th pick, overtaking the Cowboys. The Bills gave up their 27th and 130th (fourth-round) overall selections for the Jaguars’ pick.

Coincidentally, Jacksonville got that pick from the Giants, whose general manager, Joe Schoen, was once Beane’s assistant in Buffalo. The Giants moved one spot up (24th pick) to select cornerback Deonte Banks.

The Bills selected Dalton Kincaid with the next pick. Meanwhile, the Cowboys took defensive tackle Mazi Smith 26th overall. Eventually, Dallas drafted tight end Luke Schoonmaker in the next round (58th overall).