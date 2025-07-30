  • home icon
  "Fatigue makes cowards of us all": Jalen Hurts makes feelings known on "challenging heat' during Eagles camp

"Fatigue makes cowards of us all": Jalen Hurts makes feelings known on "challenging heat' during Eagles camp

By Priyam Hazarika
Published Jul 30, 2025 05:36 GMT
NFL: Philadelphia Eagles Training Camp - Source: Imagn
NFL: Philadelphia Eagles Training Camp - Source: Imagn

With the temperature rising in Philadelphia, Jalen Hurts isn't letting the heat diminish his motivation. After Tuesday's practice session, the quarterback talked about the summer heat in Philadelphia.

He said that it's a great way to test the team's mental strength and resilience. Reporter Zach Berman shared the quarterback's quotes on social media.

"Fatigue makes cowards of us all," Hurts said (as per Berman's tweet). "The last two days have been very challenging coming from a heat standpoint, so everybody collectively, as a group, continue to push through those things.
"Control what you can. I think this is a good test of where we are right now and where we desire to go.

Last season, Jalen Hurts won his first Super Bowl with the Philadelphia Eagles, leading them to a 40-22 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs, thwarting their hopes of three-peating the Lombardi Trophy.

The quarterback ended the season with 2,903 yards and 18 TDs passing. He was also named the MVP at Super Bowl LIX. Hurts is now gearing up for another shot at the Lombardi trophy this season.

Despite his achievements, experts and analysts don't perceive Hurts as a top-10 quarterback in the league, including ex-NFL star Cam Newton, who came into the spotlight because of his criticism of the quarterback.

Amid all the backlash, Eagles coach Nick Sirianni continues to have faith in his quarterback. During an interview with NBC Sports Philly earlier this month, he called out the trolls and critics while highlighting the importance of Hurts on the roster and his contributions to Philadelphia's on-field success.

Jalen Hurts explains why he didn't wear Super Bowl ring to training camp

Every player on the team received their Super Bowl LIX ring ahead of the Philadelphia Eagles' training camp. While many donned it on Day 1 of training camp, Jalen Hurts wasn't one of them.

When asked about that, the quarterback had a very straightforward answer, highlighting his priorities and ambitions for the upcoming season

"I've moved on to the new year. It's as simple as that," Hurts said.

The Eagles kick off their Super Bowl defense against the Dallas Cowboys in September. Can they go on to win consecutive Lombardi Trophies like Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs?

Edited by Bhargav
