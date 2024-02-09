Floyd Mayweather is one of the richest athletes in the world thanks to a sucessful career as a boxer and promoter, among other businesses. His nickname of "Money" Mayweather is a fitting one. Not just because of how much of it he has, but because of the way he flaunts it. He is well-known for being a big spender, and notoriously carries a duffle bag with him holding a million dollars in cash.

The iconic superstar is also no stranger to posting about some of his extravagant expenses on social media. He was recently at it again when he posted a photo on Instagram of a receipt to his recent purchase of a suite at Super Bowl 58. The receipt is of a wire transfer for $850,000, but he claims in the caption that he spent $1,131,000 total on the purchase. Mayweather also included a message in the caption of his post.

"I don’t kiss a** and I never have to beg for nothing especially not to get a Super Bowl suite. I don’t mind accepting invites at times, but one things for sure...The person that’s paying does all the saying. Therefore I get My Own seats and suites so I can do what I want and invite who I want! I’m blessed to be taking 34 people to experience the 1st Super Bowl in Las Vegas!"

Floyd Mayweather seems to be implying that he was invited to the game as a guest. Presumably because he is a Las Vegas icon. He apparently opted to purchase his own suite instead so that he can have control over who he shares it with.

The prices for any Super Bowl suite are always outrageous, and can usually only be afforded by the wealthy. He actually seems to have gotten a pretty good deal on his as the average price is reportedly in the $2 million range.

While the Super Bowl prices are insane for anyone, Floyd Mayweather can surely afford it. The same can't be said for most. In fact, many have complained about the steep cost of going to the game. Brandon Aikuk's girlfriend Rochelle recently went viral on social media for a furious rant about the game's prices. She was likely speaing for many others who feel that same. Luckily for Money Mayweather, he doesn't seem to have that problem.

Floyd Mayweather's net worth

Floyd Mayweather

According to Forbes, Floyd Mayweather has a current net worth estimated to be around $285 million. He is reportedly making around $275 million per year from salaries and earnings. Mayweather also earns an additional $10 million in various endorsements. This has come down from the peak of his wealth, but it's still extremely impressive. Especially considering he's retired from the sport of boxing.

Mayweather actually topped Forbes' list of the richest athletes in the world when they released their ranking for the decade covering 2010-2019. During that time alone, he reportedly earned $915 million. Mayweather is one of eight athletes ever to earn more than a billion dollars during their careers, joining icons like Tiger Woods and Michael Jordan.