Will Levis entered April 27 with a smile on his face, and left it as frustrated as ever. In the quarterback's mind, the nightmare became a reality on Draft night. However, someone who's been on the other side of the experience explained why Levis might have won bigger in the long-run. Here's how Ryan Leaf put it on Good Morning Football:

"I think Will Levis won the first-round split. He won it by going undrafted. Now, most people, if you talk to them, did not have a first-round grade necessarily for Will Levis. So that meant if you were drafted in the first round, you were reaching and there were going to be unrealistic expectations that come with that."

Albert Breer @AlbertBreer Text from Kentucky offensive coordinator Liam Coen on his old QB Will Levis, still available headed into Round 2: "Whoever gets this kid is going to get the steal of the draft. I can’t imagine him having to wait around long."



Steelers have heard from 4 teams on the 32nd pick. Text from Kentucky offensive coordinator Liam Coen on his old QB Will Levis, still available headed into Round 2: "Whoever gets this kid is going to get the steal of the draft. I can't imagine him having to wait around long."

He continued, using Kurt Warner and Tom Brady as examples of how this wait could serve as ammunition over the long haul:

"If he were a top five pick, the word bust, if it doesn't work out, is something I can relate to and it sticks with you and it can wear as an anchor for some time... I think this is a huge thing for him... [He] may look back on it and you utilize it as a chip... Look at Kurt Warner. Look at Tom Brady. It's all available to you."

Colin Cowherd @ColinCowherd I was just on Reddit. They have the Chiefs trading up and grabbing Will Levis. I was just on Reddit. They have the Chiefs trading up and grabbing Will Levis.

Will Levis left in a state of shock by 2023 NFL Draft

Will Levis at 2023 NFL Combine

The quarterback was invited to the big party in person. He put on his suit, made the journey, and sat in the middle of the television cameras with the expectation that even if he didn't get drafted in the opening minutes, he would have a place by the end of the night.

Instead, the sun rose on April 28, and the quarterback is still a draft prospect. Will the nightmare end for the quarterback during Day 2, or will he still not know his fate at the start of the weekend?

In his first two years in college, the quarterback essentially served as a trivia question for Penn State. After transferring to Kentucky, he got on the map but was still in the shadow of other prospects. In his two seasons at Kentucky, he threw for 43 touchdowns and 23 interceptions.

