  • Former Broncos star Chris Harris Jr ranks Justin Jefferson among all-time greatest WRs

Former Broncos star Chris Harris Jr ranks Justin Jefferson among all-time greatest WRs

By Bethany Cohen
Modified Jun 03, 2024 19:57 GMT
Green Bay Packers v Minnesota Vikings
Justin Jefferson is receiving praise from former NFL player Chris Harris Jr.

Wide receiver Justin Jefferson signed a lucrative contract extension with the Minnesota Vikings on Monday morning. The news quickly spread to morning shows and Kay Adams discussed Jefferson with former Denver Broncos cornerback Chris Harris Jr on Up & Adams show.

When Adams inquired about ranking Jefferson among other prominent NFL wide receivers, Harris Jr. lavished praise on the Vikings' wide receiver. He also expressed his belief that Jefferson stood at the pinnacle of the wide receiver hierarchy, surpassing the likes of Julio Jones and Calvin Johnson (Megatron).

"He's definitely up there with the top. When you say Julio Jones, Megatron, those guys are kind of different, those are like super generational talents that rarely come up. The thing with Jefferson is this guy just is pure fundamentals... he's definitely worth the money. He's been carrying the Vikings franchise the last four years and we expect him to continue to do that. I think he's definitely in the top three in the game..."
He continued:

"I love Chase's game, he's continued to make be a playmaker and Tyreek Hill, those three I can kind of those are interchangeable to me what depending on what kind of guy you'd like. You got to Tyreek if you want to have that speed guy take the top off, but Jefferson is gonna work the whole field." (0:11)

That's high praise for the 24-year-old who has played just four seasons in his NFL career thus far.

Justin Jefferson is now the highest paid non-QB in the NFL

The 2024 NFL season was the final year of Justin Jefferson's current contract with the Minnesota Vikings. The wide receiver was drafted by the Vikings in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft and the team then picked up his fifth-year option.

Jefferson won't have to worry about contract negotiations for quite a while as he signed a four-year deal worth $140 million, which includes $110 million in guaranteed money. The Minnesota Vikings wide receiver will now make upto $35 million per season, making him the highest-paid non-QB in the history of the National Football League.

Justin Jefferson's contract now surpasses Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown, who is set to make $32 million a season. The contract also sets a new precedent as Cincinnati Bengals' Ja'Marr Chase and Dallas Cowboys' CeeDee Lamb are both waiting for contract extensions as well.

