Jalen Hurts has done it: he has won a Super Bowl and was adjudged the game's MVP after leading the Philadelphia Eagles to a 40-22 rout of the Kansas City Chiefs. According to Emmanuel Acho, it is the birth of his case to enter the Hall of Fame when his career is over.

The former linebacker made his point on Monday's episode of The Facility on FS1:

"Think about this for a moment; he has a Super Bowl MVP and an All-Pro.," Acho said. "The quarterbacks that have done that since 2000: Peyton Manning, Drew Brees, Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers, Patrick Mahomes. You have to start talking about Jalen Hurts like beginning to meet the Hall of Fame criteria that he likely will end up in a gold jacket."

Jalen Hurts reflects on winning Super Bowl LIX, using LVII wallpaper as motivation

On Monday, Jalen Hurts addressed the media about his journey to the Lombardi Trophy. To begin with, he revealed that when he hoisted the trophy, he thought more about what had brought him there than the immediacy of the moment.

He continued:

“When it’s all said and done for me, I won’t measure my success by any numbers or statistics or passing yards or touchdowns or anything like that. I measure it off rings and championships.”

He concluded:

“It’s all a journey and I’m still yet to arrive. We are still yet to arrive as a team.”

Another topic that came up during the presser was the viral report of him using an image of himself walking past red and yellow confetti after his team's loss to the Chiefs at LVII as his phone wallpaper/screensaver. During that same presser, Hurts said:

“When I think about that, that wasn’t even supposed to. I told them, I’m going to start fining they [expletive]. They had their phones out in a team meeting.”

Hurts led by example in the Super Bowl against the Chiefs. The Eagles star threw for 221 yards, two touchdowns, and an interception. He completed 77.2% of his throws with a passer rating of 119.7. The two-time Pro Bowler also rushed for a game-high 72 yards and a touchdown on 11 carries.

He also celebrated his win at Walt Disney World. The Super Bowl MVP also appeared on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" with Saquon Barkley and gave further insight into the wallpaper he has kept since the loss in the Super Bowl against the Chiefs two years ago.

