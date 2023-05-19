A former NFL executive recently shared with NFL Analysis Network’s Kenneth Teape, his high praise for Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson, even going as far as to say that he sees Richardson as an upgrade over Lamar Jackson.

The former NFL front-office personnel said:

“The kid simply has it all. He’s got the body, he has the arm, he has the coachability. I think his ceiling is a much better version of Lamar Jackson.”

Considering Lamar Jackson's impressive career, which includes an MVP title, multiple Pro Bowl selections, and notable accomplishments at a young age, such a statement holds significant weight.

The Louisville alumnus also has a 45-16 record as starting quarterback and hasn’t even reached age 30. His contract negotiation drama ended when he agreed to a five-year, $260 million extension during Day 1 of the 2023 draft. That deal makes him the highest-paid NFL player in terms of annual average value.

The prospect of Richardson being as good, if not better, than Jackson is undoubtedly a daunting thought for the rest of the NFL. Richardson, drafted fourth overall in the 2023 NFL Draft, showcased his athleticism during his final year at Florida, recording 654 rushing yards and nine touchdowns.

Standing two inches taller and weighing 20 pounds more than Jackson, Richardson possesses an impressive physical presence. His athleticism was further validated by his remarkable score of 99 in that category during theScouting Combine, a feat only accomplished by two quarterbacks since 2003.

So far, so good for Anthony Richardson

Several questions revolved around Anthony Richardson leading into the 2023 NFL Draft. There were concerns about his accuracy, considering he completed only 54.7 percent of his passes at Florida. He also started only 13 games in three seasons at Gainesville.

But the Colts didn’t listen to those concerns by making him the third quarterback selected in the 2023 draft. Will Levis was projected to be chosen earlier than Richardson, but he fell to the Tennessee Titans in the second round.

However, everyone involved in the Colts organization has nothing but praise for Richardson. He manifested great abilities during mini-camps, hopefully propelling him to become their next franchise quarterback.

Following a carousel of quarterbacks in recent years, including Philip Rivers, Carson Wentz, and Matt Ryan, the Colts are in search of stability at the quarterback position. Even Colts running back Jonathan Taylor drew comparisons between Richardson and Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts, emphasizing the potential he sees in the young quarterback.

While Richardson has shown promising signs both on and off the field, he will have to compete with Gardner Minshew for the starting role under new head coach Shane Steichen. The Colts will evaluate the performances of both quarterbacks before making a final decision on their starter.

