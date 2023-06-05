Reddit user and Madden 23 gamer Specialist_Will9067 shared a screenshot of an unfortunate update.

It showed that Arch Manning suffered a season-ending PCL tear while playing Franchise mode.

A Reddit user shared a season-ending injury to one of his players in Madden 23's Franchise mode. (Image credit: Specialist_Will9067/Reddit)

He also wrote:

“I’m starting a 2028 season with a moved franchise team, Houston Texans to Sacramento. Starting the regular season with Arch Manning, he throws one completed pass and tears his ACL on the pass. This made me fall deeper for Madden Franchise.”

This development led to these reactions in the Madden subreddit community.

Two attributes determine if a Madden character is injury-prone. The Injury rating (INJ) determines if a player quickly gets hurt. A higher mark lessens the chances of the player missing out on games.

Meanwhile, the Toughness rating (TGH) determines how quickly a player can recover from injury. A higher rating means a player can recover faster, reducing the chances of experiencing the same condition.

While the gamer did not share his player's attributes, it's possible that his franchise player had low injury and toughness ratings.

Why is Arch Manning already in Madden 23?

Eli and Payton Manning's nephew is a playable character in Franchise mode. As the name suggests, the gamer builds his team through multiple seasons by creating players or purchasing packs. He can also upgrade specific attributes through training packs to boost his team's skills.

Since he was already playing a simulated 2028 NFL season, Manning will likely be in the league by then. At present, he will be playing his first year for the University of Texas Longhorns.

Arch Manning was a highly-recruited prospect out of Isidore Newman High School, the same alma mater of his father and his uncles. He had 642 completions for 8,539 yards and 115 touchdowns in four high school football seasons.

He fielded scholarship offers from Alabama, Clemson, Georgia, LSU, Ole Miss, SMU, and Virginia. Ole Miss would have had an inside track because that's where his grandfather (Archie), his father (Cooper), and his uncle (Eli) played college football. However, he committed to Texas on June 2022.

Meanwhile, Cooper Manning might have gotten a legendary card if he had played in the NFL. Unfortunately, spinal stenosis, or the narrowing of the spine, forced him to end his playing career before suiting up for the Rebels. That is why Peyton Manning wore the number 18 jersey throughout his career.

But Cooper had a successful career outside the gridiron. He is a host of FOX Sports' The Manning Hour and senior managing director of investor relations for AJ Capital Partners. He also hosts NBC's College Bowl with his brother Peyton.

Meanwhile, this update may discourage players from drafting Arch Manning. It remains to be seen if Electronic Arts will improve his Injury and Toughness attributes for Madden 24.

