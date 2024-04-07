Olivia Culpo is a former Miss USA and Miss Universe and can now add swimwear designer to her resume. Culpo recently collaborated with Montce, a swimwear line based in Miami.

Claire Kittle, San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle's wife, took to Instagram to share a package she received from Culpo and Montce. In the Instagram story, Claire can be seen opening a box with the Montce name written across the front.

Claire Kittle received a piece from Culpo's newest collaboration line.

Claire Kittle added a caption at the bottom of the Instagram story, giving a shoutout to Culpo that she loved the pieces.

She then took out three different pieces from the new Montce line, which included a navy strapless bikini top with a matching bikini bottom. As well as a one-piece navy blue romper that could be a stylish cover-up or a stylish outfit for the gym.

Items from Olivia Culpo's newest line Montce was sent to Claire Kittle.

Claire Kittle set the Instagram story to the iconic Beatles song "Here Comes the Sun" as she gears up for the summer season with some new swimwear.

Olivia Culpo becomes the first collaborator with Montce Swimwear

Olivia Culpo is set to marry San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey sometime this offseason. Before the big day, though, she announced her latest project and it's a big deal.

In late March 2024, Montce, a Miami swimwear designer, revealed the collaboration with Olivia Culpo for this season's line. This is the first time Montce has released a collaboration and who better to choose than a former Miss Universe and Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model?

She posted photos of the new line on her Instagram, sharing photos of her wearing a few of the pieces. The caption of her post read:

"Beyond excited to collaborate on my very own collection with @montce_swim , a brand I’ve been a fan of for many years. I hope you love it as much as I do."

Culpo has been a fan and customer of the swimwear line since 2017, which made her the ideal candidate for the brand to choose as their first collaborator. Besides one- and two-piece swimsuits, the line also features cover-ups and casual dresses.