  • home icon
  • NFL
  • George Kittle's wife Claire swoons over Olivia Culpo's 'gorgeous' looks as beauty pageant announces new brand collab

George Kittle's wife Claire swoons over Olivia Culpo's 'gorgeous' looks as beauty pageant announces new brand collab

By Shanu Singh
Published Oct 22, 2025 20:00 GMT
George Kittle
George Kittle's wife Claire swoons over Olivia Culpo's 'gorgeous' looks (image credit: getty)

Almost a week after announcing her collaboration with an NFL-inspired brand, Christian McCaffrey’s wife, Olivia Culpo, announced another brand partnership. She shared an Instagram post on Wednesday, revealing her tie-up with Naadam for her cashmere collection.

Ad
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The former Miss Universe added a short note, providing a detailed description of her clothing collection. The post featured multiple photoshoot pictures of Culpo in different outfits.

"I wanted to create pieces that really fit the pace of my life," Culpo wrote. "Comfortable enough for long days and easy enough to throw on for anything that comes up. The kind of staples that make you feel put together even when life is nonstop. I hope you love it as much as I do!"
Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Culpo received compliments from her fans and friends, including George Kittle's wife, Claire. The influencer dropped a two-word comment, swooning over Culpo's looks.

"Gorgeous Queen," Claire wrote.
George Kittle&#039;s wife Claire swoons over Olivia Culpo&#039;s &#039;gorgeous&#039; looks (Image Credit: Culpo/IG)
George Kittle's wife Claire swoons over Olivia Culpo's 'gorgeous' looks (Image Credit: Culpo/IG)

Claire's wholesome comment came a week after she celebrated George's return to 49ers practice following his recovery from a hamstring injury.

Ad

George Kittle dropped a wholesome message while reacting to wife Claire's emotional birthday tribute

George Kittle's wife, Claire, celebrated the tight end's 32nd birthday on Oct. 9 with an emotional tribute on Instagram. It included a handful of the couples' throwback pictures and a message from the influencer.

"Happy birthday to my favorite person on earth! @gkittle I could not be more obsessed with you if I tried," Claire wrote. "I’m so thankful to have met you early so I could love you longer. You make everyone around you happier and a better version of themselves just by being you."
Ad
George Kittle dropped wholesome reaction to wife Claire&#039;s birthday tribute (Image Credit: Claire/IG)
George Kittle dropped wholesome reaction to wife Claire's birthday tribute (Image Credit: Claire/IG)

Claire's birthday post made George emotional, and he expressed his love for her in the comments section.

Ad
"Thanks for being my best friend and liking me a lot," George wrote.

Claire also showed love and support last week to Kristin Juszczyk's clothing brand's collaboration with the NBA.

About the author
Shanu Singh

Shanu Singh

A writer with a goal to provide readers with the latest and updated news from the world of NFL entertainment.

Know More

49ers Fans! Check out the latest San Francisco 49ers Schedule and dive into the 49ers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications