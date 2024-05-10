The New York Giants didn't waste much time signing their sixth overall draft selection, wide receiver Malik Nabers. On Friday afternoon, NFL insider Tom Pelissero shared the news on X, that Nabers had signed a four-year deal worth $29,207,750 million.

The New York Giants will now give their offense a much-needed weapon in hopes of rebounding from a disappointing 2023 NFL season. Several fans of the New York Giants took to X and commented on the news of Nabers' rookie deal. While some were particularly happy that a first-round draft pick signed so quickly, others questioned whether he should have been paid such a lucrative contract.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

While some fans didn't agree with the financial aspect of the contract, the majority of comments on X were encouraging towards Malik Nabers. Some said that they were impressed that the first-round draft pick wanted to sign this early and avoid any contract distractions heading into training camp this summer.

"Nabers is the fourth 1st rounder from this class to sign his contract. Nicely done," one fan stated.

"Business is business. Between them lines on the field, he’s finna cook. Love this early signing and focus by the rook." another fan said.

"Get paid young dude get paid," one fan said.

As for those who were unsure about the $29 million contract, the overall thought was that NFL players should prove themselves on the field before receiving a big pay day.

The 20-year-old LSU Tigers standout had over 1,000 receiving yards in each of his last two seasons. The unanimous All-American wide receiver is the all-time leader in receiving yards in LSU history. The New York Giants are hoping that he will bring that offensive dominance to the field in the NFL.

"Seems like a lot, no?" one fan questioned.

"And no one to throw the ball," another fan said.

"Big move by the Giants! Nabers has the potential to be a game-changer with that type of investment. A fully guaranteed deal shows they believe in him big time," one fan stated.

Details of Malik Nabers' rookie contract with New York Giants

NFL insider Tom Pelissero reported that Malik Nabers agreed to terms with the New York Giants on his four-year rookie contract. The contract is fully guaranteed and worth $29,207,750, including an $18,062,000 signing bonus.

After making the $18 million signing bonus in his rookie season, he will make $2 million in 2025, $3 million in 2026 and then $4 million in 2027 according to Spotrac.

"The #Giants signed No. 6 overall pick Malik Nabers to his rookie deal. It's a four-year, $29,207,750 fully guaranteed deal that includes an $18,062,000 signing bonus and a fifth-year option."

Expand Tweet

As with all first-round draftees, there is also a fifth-year option on the contract which the Giants will make a decision on before Nabers' fourth season in 2027. Malik Nabers will likely be the number one wide receiver on the New York Giants depth chart.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback