"I literally fell in love" - Gisele Bundchen gave up on love before a blind date with Tom Brady changed her life

Gisele Bundchen and Tom Brady have been married for well over a decade. But there was a time when both the quarterback and model were looking for love. At one point, Gisele Bundchen gave up on finding her future husband.

By her estimation, she had been through the ringer and was ready to step away from the dating scene. That's when Tom Brady showed up. Bundchen told the story on the Jimmy Fallon Show:

"The third blind date was actually Tom, and I was like, 'this is better.' Still, I'm not going on any more blind dates. And I figured let's meet for a drink because, you know, a drink can take three minutes or two hours."

She went on, explaining how quickly Brady won her over:

"You can go drink or you can go sipping. But when I saw those kind eyes, I literally fell in love. Like, right away. He was just so you know how sweet he is."

A touching tale. The two have been inseparable since and have two children together, Benjamin and Vivian. Since they met, Tom Brady has seen enormous success in the NFL.

Tom Brady's NFL career since marriage

Super Bowl LV

Bundchen and Brady were married in February 2009. Since then, the quarterback has gone on to play a dozen more football seasons. Since the 2010 NFL season, he has made the playoffs 12 times.

Of those 12 occasions, he's reached the Super Bowl six times. Since getting married, he's gone 4-2 in the big game. However, he started 0-1, losing to Eli Manning in Super Bowl XLVI in 2011. His next Super Bowl, in 2014, saw him rise to 1-1 after a late Malcolm Butler interception against the Seattle Seahawks.

In 2016, at Super Bowl LI, the New England Patriots rallied from an infamous 28-3 deficit to win in overtime against the Atlanta Falcons. In 2017, he reached the big game again, but fell short against Nick Foles and the Philadelphia Eagles. In 2018, the quarterback returned to the Super Bowl for a third-straight season, defeating the Los Angeles Rams.

In 2020, as a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the quarterback blew out Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. He became the second starting quarterback in NFL history to win a Super Bowl with two different franchises. The first was Peyton Manning.

He now heads into the 2022 season with retirement looming. Will Tom Brady get a chance to leave the game on top?

