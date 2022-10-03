“I make more money in one day than you make in a whole year” – Gisele Bundchen’s ex details cold encounter with Tom Brady

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen have been married for 13 years and have been together for about 16. Their marriage may now be in danger, but they have been blissfully wed for a long time. Before she dated and eventually married the superstar quarterback, she dated someone in her own profession: fellow model Scott Barnhill.

The two were together long before Bundchen even met Brady, so there's probably no ill will on the part of the model towards the quarterback. However, he recounted his first experience with the quarterback and it certainly seems like there may be some ill will on Brady's behalf.

Barnhill met the quarterback at Harry Cipriani and said this to the New York Daily News:

“I was walking in and he was walking out. We bumped shoulders and he said, ‘I make more money in one day than you make in a whole year.’”

That was the extent of the entire encounter and Barnhill did not say whether or not he responded. It sounds like he may have been so taken aback by the potentially unwarranted hostility that he was unable to respond.

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen's relationship

Super Bowl LV

As mentioned, the celebrity couple have been married for over 13 years, all of which have been spent in the NFL by the legendary quarterback. They have three kids together, a family that the quarterback certainly hopes to spend a lot of time with when he finally does retire.

However, that future is growing less likely all the time. The two are reportedly separated right now and Brady's decision to unretire and play for another season seems to be a point of contention for them.

The future Hall of Famer took 11 days off during training camp to reportedly spend time with his family and attempt to heal that relationship, though it's not clear if it helped. For that reason, this is very likely to be the Tampa Bay Buccaneers star's last season in the NFL. After 23 seasons, he will most likely step away and spend time with the family.

We will see what he elects to do at the end of the season.

