"Gisele gets mad and says things like she’s leaving him" - Source reveals how Tom Brady is handling rocky relationship phase with wife Gisele Bundchen

Quarterback Tom Brady will officially start his 23rd season in the National Football League next Sunday. But the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' game plan heading into Week 1 isn't the only thing that the 45-year-old quarterback is currently dealing with.

After answering questions about his abrupt 11-day absence from training camp in August, Brady is now apparently dealing with a strained marriage to wife and model Gisele Bundchen.

The couple, who have been married since 2009, have apparently been at odds since Brady decided to un-retire just 40 days after calling it a day earlier this year.

Sources allege that Bundchen is not pleased with the decision and has expressed her feelings about his career and retirement over the last several years. According to Page Six, Bundchen left Brady and their children and went to Costa Rica.

The quarterback is said to be saddened by the current situation with his family but is trying to be there for his children.

Sportskeeda Pro Football @SKProFootball Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen's rocky relationship mirrors NFL star's timeline with former coach: "If you’re married 18 years to a grouchy person who gets under your skin... you want to divorce him" dlvr.it/SXmBB2 Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen's rocky relationship mirrors NFL star's timeline with former coach: "If you’re married 18 years to a grouchy person who gets under your skin... you want to divorce him" dlvr.it/SXmBB2

Apparently this isn't the first time that Gisele Bundchen and Tom Brady haven't seen eye to eye. The couple have apparently had arguments in the past, with Bundchen going as far as to say that she would leave her husband. However, in the past, they reconciled and all was well.

Some are wondering if that will be the case this time again, or if this is something that could end their marriage. A new Page Six story cites an unnamed source as saying:

“He’s very sad at the moment. Friends know they’ve had a serious disagreement this time. It seems that Gisele gets mad and says things like she’s leaving him, but in the past, they’ve always made up. But maybe this time it is more serious. He’s with the kids, and is just trying to be super dad.”

This revelation of the alleged rift in Tom Brady's marriage would explain not only his disappearance but also his look of disappointment at the Bucs' training camp. It would also explain his sad appearance and thoughts on life last week.

Can Tom Brady lead the Bucs to success despite personal strains?

Professional athletes tend to keep their personal struggles private simply because they don't want to use it as an excuse for playing poorly. Although Tom Brady hasn't alluded to any marital troubles, his 11-day absence from training camp did lead to many questions from fans and reporters.

Tom Brady Facts @TB_Facts Tom Brady starts his 3rd season with the Bucs in 1 week.



In addition to winning 5 playoff games, a Super Bowl, and a SB MVP, he has done this in the regular season: Tom Brady starts his 3rd season with the Bucs in 1 week. In addition to winning 5 playoff games, a Super Bowl, and a SB MVP, he has done this in the regular season: https://t.co/4QDpdaRIeC

However, at this point in his career, the seasoned veteran knows how to handle his business both on and off the field. He will go down as the best to ever play the game, especially at the quarterback position. When he takes the field, it appears that football is the only thing that matters.

Even though he played just one series in the Bucs preseason finale against the Indianapolis Colts, he didn't appear to be rusty. He drove the team down the field towards the red zone but dropped catches that should have been made by his receivers, forcing the team to score a field goal.

At this stage in his career and with the ability to win like he has, there shouldn't be a problem on Tom Brady's end. But having media distractions could be an issue for his teamates who aren't necessarily used to being thrust into the headlines.

