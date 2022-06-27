NFL analyst believes NFL Commissioner Goodell ducked questions by Congress over $100,000 fining of Commanders' HC

Last week, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell virtually testified before Congress to the House Oversight Committee. They have been tasked with investigating allegations relating to the Washington Commanders' workplace culture.

The way in which Goodell responded to a great number of the questions left a bad impression among most. The commissioner seemed to avoid providing Congress with distinct answers.

Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk Live wasn't overly impressed with some of the commissioner's answers. He believes that Goodell ducked questions about the $100,000 fine handed out to Jack Del Rio by Commanders HC Ron Rivera.

Florio said:

"And this one was interesting to me. He asked Goodell if he agrees with the $100,000 fine that was imposed against Del Rio by Commanders coach Ron Rivera, and did not answer. (Jim) Jordan didn't let him get away with it. Asked it again: 'Yes or no? Do you agree?' And Goodell (was) very skillful in avoiding even a clear yes or no: It's not my position to have an opinion."

The host of PFT continued:

"Surely, deep down, Roger, you've got to have an opinion on whether or not it was the right thing to do. Surely when you look at that, you either nod approvingly or you cringe. You don't just have a flatline response to it. Come on, Roger. Come on."

Washington Commanders: A franchise in turmoil

The Washington Commanders and their embattled owner, Dan Synder, have garnered more publicity for their off-field efforts than anything they have achieved on-field over the past few years.

In 2020, the NFL conducted an independent investigation following claims of harassment and misconduct by former employees, extending over a fifteen-year period. It found that the Commanders had developed a workplace culture that was highly unprofessional. Frequent bullying and harassment was discovered, including that of a sexual nature, and was especially aimed at women.

Washington's owners were accused of paying little attention to the claims, and even actively engaging in inappropriate conduct themselves. Goodell chose to fine Synder $10 million, but most of the evidence relating to the investigation was never released, and an actual report was never written.

This sparked the interest of Congress, who commissioned a House Oversight Committee to investigate the Commanders and the claims made against them. The process started in October 2021 and there has been a constant flow of bad news ever since.

The committee is believed to now be looking into claims of financial misconduct by Synder and the team. Despite Synder having declined an invitation to speak to the oversight committee, he now finds himself subpoenaed to appear.

Adding to Goodell's woes is the current legal action being taken by Jon Gruden, which links directly to the Washington investigation and 650k unseen emails. If Gruden is successful in forcing their release, the commissioner may have a tough time talking his way out of the situation.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far