"Had no interest in trading in the division": Adam Schefter reveals Cowboys blocked Micah Parsons' trade to Eagles

The Micah Parsons saga ended with the edge rusher joining the Green Bay Packers on Aug, 28. However, interesting details continue to emerge about the standoff between the four-time Pro Bowler and the Dallas Cowboys.NFL insider Adam Schefter made a huge revelation about the biggest offseason drama on Thursday.&quot;When the Dallas Cowboys were looking to trade Micah Parsons,&quot; Schefter said, via &quot;Get Up.&quot; &quot;One of the teams that showed the most interest in trading for Micah Parsons was the Philadelphia Eagles. They were fairly aggressive in trying to trade for Parsons.&quot;But the Dallas Cowboys obviously were not interested in trading Micah Parsons back to Pennsylvania, back in the division. They wanted him out of the division.&quot;Schefter added that the Philadelphia Eagles were interested in adding Parsons to their roster despite having a more complex financial situation than other teams.&quot;There's not a lot of teams that have less cash less caps based in the Philadelphia Eagles, and yet, they were trying to figure out a way, and would have figured out a way to get Micah Parsons under that cap if Dallas was willing to trade him to the Eagles, which they weren't, but the Eagles certainly made an effort,&quot; Schefter said.Parsons inked a four-year $188 million extension with the Packers. The $47 million AAV makes him the highest-paid non-quarterback in the NFL. The deal includes $120 million in guaranteed money and a $44 million signing bonus.Jerry Jones makes bold statement following Micah Parsons' departureDallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones was at war with Micah Parsons and his agent by the end of the trade saga. He addressed the media and delivered an 11-minute monologue after the franchise flipped the defensive edge for Kenny Clark and two first-round picks.“Our player that we got is outstanding,” Jones said on Saturday, via the NFL Network. “He’ll immediately start making plays for us when we get up there against those Philadelphia Eagles.&quot;But the most important thing is we really wanted to stop the run. And Micah’s a wonderful football player, but other teams threw the ball out quick and ran against us when we had him. They’re really emphasizing pass rush.”Jones added that Dallas will be better without Parsons. He believes the Cowboys can win more games than they would have if they extended the 2021 first-round pick. Jones also said that he was happy to add a Pro Bowler in a concerning area.Parsons will go up against Jones' team in Week 4. The Packers have an incredible centerpiece to anchor their defense, and Rashan Garry has a new partner to elevate Green Bay's pass rush.