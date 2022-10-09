Tom Brady ditches wedding ring in 2022 FIFA World Cup commercial as rumors of divorce take center stage

Weeks into the NFL season, Tom Brady's divorce rumors have only gained traction. With Gisele Bundchen reportedly living separately, the couple might just be headed toward an unavoidable divorce. Despite the multiple rumors taking center stage, Brady and Bundchen have continued to work in their respective fields.

Brady, probably playing his last season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, recently featured in a new 2022 FIFA World Cup commercial. The star QB only has a short role as he stands in a kitchen while biting into his greens.

He also only has one line in the scene, where his focus in undoubtedly on a screen playing FIFA.

"It's getting kinda old, isn't it?" Brady said.

What cannot be overlooked, however, is the absence of Brady's wedding ring. Even when adorned with his Super Bowl rings, Brady's golden wedding band rarely came off.

The commercial, however, was shot without Brady's ring.

Of course, one cannot confirm when the video was shot. It could be a creative choice, or Brady simply opted to ditch the ring.

It does, however, turn the focus on Brady and his marriage once again. Their relationship has been discussed at length throughout the years, especially while separation rumors continue to make news.

Despite multiple news reports, neither Tom Brady and nor Gisele Bundchen have confirmed the news.

Is Tom Brady unable to fix his relationship with Gisele Bundchen?

According to reports, Bundchen was the one who hired a divorce lawyer. Brady, while ready to defend his assets, is the one figuring out his next move. Though there isn't much detail about the lawyers or Bundchen's decison, this could indicate a finalty.

Tom Brady and Gisele at the Super Bowl LIII - New England Patriots v Los Angeles Rams game

While they have faced issues in the past, they have always worked out their differences. This time, though, the marriage might be over.

The 42-year-old supermodel is reportedly done with their relationship, even though Brady hoped they could reconcile.

"She is done with their marriage. She was upset about it for a long time, and it's still difficult, but she feels like she needs to move on," a source told People Magazine.

Despite their efforts to stick together, Bundchen no longer thinks her marriage to Tom Brady can be repaired.

This is also not the first time Bundchen and Brady have spent some time apart. The couple apparently separated back in 2015, keeping their troubles a secret from the public.

They eventually sorted it out and denied any rumors of a divorce.

