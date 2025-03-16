“He ain’t coming here to be a backup” - Vikings announcer makes feelings known about team’s pursuit of Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers, the 41-year-old quarterback, has been making the news as a free agent lately. The veteran QB is considering his next move, and teams like the New York Giants, Pittsburgh Steelers and the Minnesota Vikings are heavily interested. However, the Super Bowl XLV winner is taking his time to decide.

Paul Allen, announcer for the Minnesota Vikings, shared his thoughts on his KFAN radio show, expressing concerns about Rodgers joining the Vikings. He believes that signing Rodgers would make him the team's main focus. Allen said:

"He becomes the identity of the football team. If you sign Aaron Rodgers, he has become the polarizing identity of your covenant. When you bring somebody like that in, it's not just having Gardner Minshew as your backup. It's not Skylar Thompson as your backup. It's Aaron Rodgers, man, and he ain't coming here to be a backup."

If Rodgers does end up landing in Minnesota, he will mirror the career trajectory of former NFL QB Joe Flacco. The Vikings must consider how his presence could change the team's dynamics. They also need to consider the financial impact of signing a high-profile player like Rodgers.

Aaron Rodgers to Minnesota rests in Vikings HC's hands

Rodgers, a four-time NFL MVP and former Green Bay Packers quarterback, is considering joining the Minnesota Vikings. NFL insider Mike Silver said on the "Just Your Opinion, Man" podcast:

"One thing we cannot tell you, and that's because it hasn't been decided yet, is what will (Vikings coach) Kevin O'Connell ultimately choose? And some people who are pretty familiar with what's going on in that building have told us, it's literally 50-50 in their eyes."

The Vikings are in a dilemma of whether to sign Rodgers or start J.J. McCarthy, their young QB who was injured last season. If Rodgers joins the Vikings, it would mirror the path of another Packers legend, Brett Favre.

Favre played most of his career with the Packers before spending a season with the New York Jets and then finishing his career with the Vikings.

As of now, the decision rests with O'Connell. Other teams, such as the Pittsburgh Steelers and New York Giants, have also shown interest in Rodgers. However, the veteran appears to be waiting on a final answer from the Vikings before reweighing his options.

