"He can ball, Bron" - Skip Bayless sounds off at LeBron James for overlooking Eagles' Cooper DeJean

A few Philadelphia Eagles stars were sitting courtside to watch Tuesday's Los Angeles Lakers vs. Philadelphia 76ers matchup. Before the game, LeBron James greeted several Eagles players but "ignored" Cooper DeJean.

On Thursday, Skip Bayless, the host of "Undisputed," reminded James about DeJean, one of the Eagles' hidden defensive gems.

Bayless tweeted:

"Hey, LeBron, you should get to know who Cooper DeJean is. You greeted several of his Eagles teammates who were in the front row last night at the Lakers at Sixers game BUT YOU IGNORED COOPER DEJEAN. Surely not on purpose. He can ball, Bron!"

The Eagles are preparing to face the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl on Feb. 9 and have gotten many contributions from the rookie cornerback and punt returner.

In the NFC championship game last Sunday, DeJean had six tackles and two pass deflections in a 55-23 victory over the Washington Commanders.

Cooper DeJean's sneaky good rookie season

Cooper DeJean's contributions to the Eagles this season have rarely made the highlight reels. In the regular season, the 2024 second-round selection out of Iowa registered 51 tackles, three of which were for losses, while he defended six passes.

He had the fifth-most on the team tackles, outdoing the likes of Darius Slay (49) and Quinyon Mitchell (46).

The youngster has provided some much-needed depth to a defensive group that allowed the fewest yards in the NFL in the regular season (278.4).

In the post-season, DeJean has made 15 tackles in three games and has defended three passes.

As for the Eagles defense, they lead the league in turnover differential this post-season at +10 while registering 10 sacks, tied with the Chiefs for the second-most thus far.

He’s yet to make the headlines in the NFL. However, DeJean came highly rated out of college, being named a unanimous All-American in 2023 and winning the Big Ten Defensive Back of the Year award.

He was also named to the First-team All-Big Ten in 2022 and 2023.

DeJean picked up 211 return yards on 21 attempts in the regular season on special teams, and he has 26 punt return yards in the playoffs on six attempts.

He made his Eagles debut in Week 6 against the Cleveland Browns at the nickelback position.

