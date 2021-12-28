"He does not have to be a hero" - New Tom Brady hater is a White House member

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has been in the National Football League long enough that most NFL fans who aren't part of his team's fan base have experienced times when they honestly don't like him. Although most will admit that they know that he is one of the greatest, his dominance over most teams in the league can be frustrating, at times, for fans.

One fan, however, has a bigger platform than most, so when they voice their opinions on Brady's performance to others, it reaches a bigger audience. Former White House official Douglas MacKinnon wrote about Brady's performance against the New Orleans Saints last Sunday night in which the Bucs lost 9-0. MacKinnon wrote in the Palm Beach Post that Brady shouldn't have felt the need to be a "hero" on every play and launch the ball downfield but, rather, get small yardage pickups.

“But a more logical way to look at that same issue is that precisely because you are without Godwin, Evans, and Fournette, you need to grind out those third-and-2s to get a first down. Then grind out the next 10 yards. … Tom Brady does not have to be the hero on every play.”

In the Week 15 Sunday night matchup against the New Orleans Saints, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost key offensive players. Wide receiver Chris Godwin went out with a knee injury that was later diagnosed as a torn ACL. Fellow wide receiver Mike Evans sprained his hamstring, and running back Leonard Fournette also suffered a hamstring injury. While Godwin is out for the remainder of the 2021 season, the Bucs are hopeful that they will get Evans and Fournette back for the playoffs.

But in the 9-0 loss to the Saints, Tom Brady was forced to rely on the depth chart when it came to offensive weapons. Brady, himself, even tried to make a play out of nothing and ran, which has even scared his head coach Bruce Arians in previous games.

Dov Kleiman @NFL_DovKleiman Tom Brady with an 11-yard run for a first.



But it was the deep shots and "homerun ball" passes that really bothered Douglas MacKinnon. The former White House official, who worked for former Presidents Ronald Reagan and George H.W. Bush, felt that Brady was trying to be the hero of the game, to no avail.

MacKinnon did acknowledge that Tom Brady is one of the best to ever play the game, but even Brady isn't invincible.

“Not only do I believe Tom Brady is the greatest quarterback in NFL history, but its greatest player. Period. That said, he is still mortal and not infallible.”

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were able to rebound on Sunday afternoon, defeating the Carolina Panthers 32-6 and clinching the NFC South, Brady's first division title with the Bucs.

