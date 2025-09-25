  • home icon
  " He looks overwhelmed": Colin Cowherd predicts bold future for JJ McCarthy as Carson Wentz leads Vikings

" He looks overwhelmed": Colin Cowherd predicts bold future for JJ McCarthy as Carson Wentz leads Vikings

By Priyam Hazarika
Modified Sep 25, 2025 05:18 GMT
Colin Cowherd predicts bold future for JJ McCarthy as Carson Wentz leads Vikings
Colin Cowherd predicts bold future for JJ McCarthy as Carson Wentz leads Vikings

JJ McCarthy had a poor outing during the Vikings' humiliating 22-6 loss to the Falcons in Week 2. He also injured himself in that game, resulting in Carson Wentz taking over as the starting quarterback last week. He helped the team secure a dominating 48-10 victory over the Bengals at U.S. Bank Stadium.

With Week 4 inching closer, Colin Cowherd made his predictions about McCarthy's future with the team after Wentz's electrifying display on the field. He stated that the Vikings should move forward with the quarterback who is bringing them wins.

"Tap the brakes on a quick return for JJ McCarthy," Cowherd said on his show. "Carson Wentz today is better than JJ McCarthy today, and the Vikings are built to win today. And JJ McCarthy at this point, and I know I think I'm being fair, doesn't really know yet what to do in the NFL."
"He looks overwhelmed, and this is bad luck. He got hurt again. It's nothing against JJ McCarthy. He may develop into something great, but my is Carson Wentz with Kevin O'Connell's coaching a great left tackle, solid run game, unbelievable wide receiver talent. I mean, Carson Wentz and Kevin O'Connelll can win a lot of games."
Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Last season, Carson Wentz played with the Chiefs as the backup to Patrick Mahomes. In August, the Vikings acquired him to serve as the backup option to McCarthy. During his debut for the team last week, Wentz completed 14 of the 20 passes he attempted for 173 yards and two passing touchdowns.

Vikings HC Kevin O'Connell provides timeline on JJ McCarthy's return

During an interview with reporters, O'Connell came forward to talk about when McCarthy will return as the starter.

The Vikings coach stated that they are treating his injury with delicate care and will bring him back only when he is 100% healthy.

"First and foremost, he's got to be healthy," O'Connell said.
"And then, I don't think it's one of those things where it's, hey, he's healthy the night before a game, we're going to throw him out there and say, 'Hey go figure it out type of thing."

Given Carson Wentz's performance last week, it would make sense if the Vikings want to take a bit more time with McCarthy. They next face the Pittsburgh Steelers at Croke Park on Sept. 28. The game will be broadcast on NFLN and NFL+ at 9:30 am ET.

Priyam Hazarika

