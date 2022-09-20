"He's a big boy, he doesn't need you to hold his hand", "How can he be the GOAT when the rules were changed after he got injured on a hit" - NFL fans slam WWE legend Ric Flair for trying to defend Tom Brady

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady remains in the headlines, mostly due to the rumors about his personal life and marriage with supermodel Gisele Bundchen. Now, the quarterback is getting support from those outside the National Football League. Former professional wrestler Ric Flair tweeted his support for the seven-time Super Bowl champion on Sunday, saying that everyone needed to leave him alone.
Flair continued that Brady's personal life is his business and his only and that nobody else should comment or judge it. He went on to say that those who are commenting are the ones that look bad and not the long-time signal-caller. He then ended his tweet by calling Brady by his infamous moniker, the "GOAT".
Flair's tweet, however, was not well received. Many were quick to say that Brady put himself in that position and that the quarterback didn't need the support of the former professional wrestler.
Another Twitter user said that the quarterback isn't the "greatest of all time" and that his success is mainly due to the changes that the NFL has made throughout the years. They claimed that Joe Montana is actually the greatest quarterback to ever play the game because he played before the league made the changes to protect the quarterback.
But, as there are always two sides to every story, there were some Tweets agreeing with Flair as well.
Here are Twitter's best takes:
Tom Brady to have 'rest day' every Wednesday throughout season
Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles told reporters that Tom Brady will have Wednesdays off for the rest of the season as a "maintenance/rest" day. Bowles said that wide receiver Julio Jones will also have Wednesdays off to rest.
Bowles went on to say that wide receivers Chris Godwin and Mike Evans, as well as linebacker Lavonte David, will also have scheduled rest days moving forward. Bowles said that it's a way to keep some of the veteran players healthy and fresh in between games.
"I think when you play in the league a certain amount of time and you prepare a certain way, it's not necessary to practice that guy all the time. You're going to practice, but you're not going to practice all the time. You'll get a day off here and there because it is a long season."
One could note, though, that this is the first time in his career that the quarterback has had scheduled off days for each week. Taking a "Veteran Day" is something that players will do throughout the season, but not regularly.
Bowles could have decided to take this path after the number of injuries the Tampa Bay Buccaneers suffered down the stretch last season.
