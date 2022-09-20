"He's a big boy, he doesn't need you to hold his hand", "How can he be the GOAT when the rules were changed after he got injured on a hit" - NFL fans slam WWE legend Ric Flair for trying to defend Tom Brady

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady remains in the headlines, mostly due to the rumors about his personal life and marriage with supermodel Gisele Bundchen. Now, the quarterback is getting support from those outside the National Football League. Former professional wrestler Ric Flair tweeted his support for the seven-time Super Bowl champion on Sunday, saying that everyone needed to leave him alone.

Flair continued that Brady's personal life is his business and his only and that nobody else should comment or judge it. He went on to say that those who are commenting are the ones that look bad and not the long-time signal-caller. He then ended his tweet by calling Brady by his infamous moniker, the "GOAT".

Flair's tweet, however, was not well received. Many were quick to say that Brady put himself in that position and that the quarterback didn't need the support of the former professional wrestler.

Another Twitter user said that the quarterback isn't the "greatest of all time" and that his success is mainly due to the changes that the NFL has made throughout the years. They claimed that Joe Montana is actually the greatest quarterback to ever play the game because he played before the league made the changes to protect the quarterback.

But, as there are always two sides to every story, there were some Tweets agreeing with Flair as well.

Here are Twitter's best takes:

Ric Flair® @RicFlairNatrBoy I Would Suggest EVERYONE Get Off @TomBrady ’s Ass And Applaud Him!! His Personal Life Is His Business!! NOT YOURS! To Judge, Comment On, Or Laugh About Makes You All Look Bad!!! So Disrespectful @espn ! He’s The GOAT! I Would Suggest EVERYONE Get Off @TomBrady’s Ass And Applaud Him!! His Personal Life Is His Business!! NOT YOURS! To Judge, Comment On, Or Laugh About Makes You All Look Bad!!! So Disrespectful @espn! He’s The GOAT! https://t.co/UzvnQcFHOx

hammer @workingman392 @RicFlairNatrBoy @TomBrady @espn How can he be the goat when the rules of the league were changed after he got injured on a hit. The game isn't the same as it was in the 80s 90s thus is a protect the qb at all cost league. Joe Montana is the goat. He wasn't protected @RicFlairNatrBoy @TomBrady @espn How can he be the goat when the rules of the league were changed after he got injured on a hit. The game isn't the same as it was in the 80s 90s thus is a protect the qb at all cost league. Joe Montana is the goat. He wasn't protected

Papa Jim @adamsjr01 @RicFlairNatrBoy @TomBrady @espn He's a big boy. He doesn't need you to hold his hand. He unretired for this! And, just wondering, does your virtue extend to forcibly exposing yourself to flight attendants on airplanes!? @RicFlairNatrBoy @TomBrady @espn He's a big boy. He doesn't need you to hold his hand. He unretired for this! And, just wondering, does your virtue extend to forcibly exposing yourself to flight attendants on airplanes!?

JBF 🇧🇿🍊🐬Nation @44ORANGE1959 @RicFlairNatrBoy @TomBrady @espn , you are going to be judged for everything you do! (Outside of your home.) @RicFlairNatrBoy In a perfect world, you are right, but this in not the perfect world. People have high expectations and short memories! If you are the, you are going to be judged for everything you do! (Outside of your home.) @RicFlairNatrBoy @TomBrady @espn @RicFlairNatrBoy In a perfect world, you are right, but this in not the perfect world. People have high expectations and short memories! If you are the 🐐, you are going to be judged for everything you do! (Outside of your home.)

Rex Sanders @RexSanders15 @RicFlairNatrBoy @TomBrady @espn Don’t care about them, but it is obvious that his personal issues are affecting his play. It’s understandable that his head isn’t in football for the first time in his career. Age may finally also be a factor too. @RicFlairNatrBoy @TomBrady @espn Don’t care about them, but it is obvious that his personal issues are affecting his play. It’s understandable that his head isn’t in football for the first time in his career. Age may finally also be a factor too.

Tom Brady to have 'rest day' every Wednesday throughout season

Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles told reporters that Tom Brady will have Wednesdays off for the rest of the season as a "maintenance/rest" day. Bowles said that wide receiver Julio Jones will also have Wednesdays off to rest.

Greg Auman @gregauman On Tom Brady having a maintenance/rest day every Wednesday this week, Bowles says Brady and Julio Jones will have them every Wednesday, Chris Godwin on Thursday and Mike Evans and Lavonte David on Friday. "It's not just (Brady). We have designated days off after games." On Tom Brady having a maintenance/rest day every Wednesday this week, Bowles says Brady and Julio Jones will have them every Wednesday, Chris Godwin on Thursday and Mike Evans and Lavonte David on Friday. "It's not just (Brady). We have designated days off after games."

Bowles went on to say that wide receivers Chris Godwin and Mike Evans, as well as linebacker Lavonte David, will also have scheduled rest days moving forward. Bowles said that it's a way to keep some of the veteran players healthy and fresh in between games.

"I think when you play in the league a certain amount of time and you prepare a certain way, it's not necessary to practice that guy all the time. You're going to practice, but you're not going to practice all the time. You'll get a day off here and there because it is a long season."

One could note, though, that this is the first time in his career that the quarterback has had scheduled off days for each week. Taking a "Veteran Day" is something that players will do throughout the season, but not regularly.

Bowles could have decided to take this path after the number of injuries the Tampa Bay Buccaneers suffered down the stretch last season.

