"He's cute but if he has a girlfriend, he's gay to me" - Gisele Bundchen reveals how her relationship with Buccaneers star Tom Brady was way different before they started dating

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen began dating in December 2006 and then married in February 2009. But before the two even met, Bundchen admired Brady from afar. After dating actor Leonardo DiCaprio from 1999 to 2005, Bundchen went to a New England Patriots game for the first time. She saw a photo of the then-Patriots quarterback and thought he was 'cute'. At the time, he was in a relationship with actress Bridget Moynahan.

That was when Bundchen apparently drew the line, and she said that if he had a girlfriend then he was off-limits. She then went on to say that in her mind he was gay. Bundchen also mentioned that she wouldn't go after another woman's man, saying that life is too short and there are enough men in the world to do so.

“Tom Brady, definitely not too shabby. He’s cute, but if he has a girlfriend, he’s gay to me. There are too many men in the world to go after a man who has a woman. Life is too short."-Gisele Bundchen

Page Six @PageSix Gisele said Tom Brady was "gay to me" back when he had a girlfriend pge.sx/2GLNpLh Gisele said Tom Brady was "gay to me" back when he had a girlfriend pge.sx/2GLNpLh https://t.co/oMAdGjsTQS

It wasn't until a year later, shortly after Moynahan and Brady ended their two-year relationship, that Bundchen would begin dating the quarterback.

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen went to marriage counseling for their issues

The issues that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and his wife Gisele Bundchen are currently experiencing due to his career choices. This has apparently sent them to seek marriage counseling. The couple apparently used the counseling to re-connect and spoke about a letter that his wife had written to him and how he still refers to it often.

“It’s a very heartfelt letter for her to say this is where I’m at in our marriage, and it’s a good reminder for me that things are going to change and evolve over time.”-Tom Brady

Earlier in 2022, Bundchen said in an interview with British Vogue that her marriage was a work in progress. She then alluded to the fact that it wasn't a fairy tale as many believed it to be.

"His focus is on his career, mine is mostly on the kids. It’s never the fairy tale people want to believe it is. It takes work to be really in sync with someone, especially after you have kids."-Gisele Bundchen in British Vogue

Sportskeeda Pro Football @SKProFootball "It’s never the fairy tale people want to believe it is" - Gisele Bunchen's old comments on marriage with Tom Brady makes more sense after TB12's absence dlvr.it/SXdkyk "It’s never the fairy tale people want to believe it is" - Gisele Bunchen's old comments on marriage with Tom Brady makes more sense after TB12's absence dlvr.it/SXdkyk

Bundchen's comments about how a couple needs to be in sync after having children could be why she is upset with her husband. After the superstar chose to play another season in the NFL.

