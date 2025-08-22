"He's a disaster": Calls mount for Micah Parsons to fire agent David Mulugheta after Jerry Jones accuses him of obstructing Cowboys contract talks

Micah Parsons’ contract standoff with the Dallas Cowboys has gone off the rails, and fans are now pointing fingers at his agent, David Mulugheta. The 2025 NFL season is just weeks away, and Jerry Jones dropped a blunt accusation on Michael Irvin’s podcast earlier today, calling out Mulugheta of obstructing what he felt was already a done deal.“When we wanted to send the details to the agent, the agent told us to stick it up our a**,” Jones stated.The Cowboys owner explained that he and Parsons had already agreed on terms, guarantees, and numbers, but Mulugheta pushed back, demanding more negotiations. Jones' comments set comments swirling on social media, with many calling on Parsons to follow Tee Higgins’ lead and ditch Mulugheta altogether. One fan ranted on X,“David is the worst agent in the NFL. Tee Higgins fired his ass and 6 months later got the Bengals to break the bank. He’s a disaster and Micah needs to fire him yesterday.”BengalsNut (Fire Zac Taylor) @umfan1973LINK@Realrclark25 David is the wordy agent in the NFL. Tee Higgins fired his ass and 6 mos later got the Bengals to Break the bank. He’s a disaster and Micah needs to fire him yesterdayAnother said, “Fire David now and just make that $200M guaranteed.”41 @vieriens_LINK@MicahhParsons11 Fire David now and just make that 200MM guaranteedAnother said, &quot;Fire your agent like Higgins fired him&quot;AzorAhai @WinterfelldsLINK@MicahhParsons11 Fire your agent like Higgins fired him&quot;It’s time that we fire David,&quot; tweeted one more.Alex Robert Friedman @Alex_Friedman31LINKIt’s time that we fire David. @MicahhParsons11&quot;Micah needs to do what Ted Higgins did and fire David Mulugheta then sign a deal,&quot; wrote one more.Jason Crouch @jasoncrouchLINK@jonmachota Micah needs to do what Ted Higgins did and fire David Mulugheta then sign a deal.&quot;I know Micah needs to fire David,&quot; commented another.CrimsonAndChrome @LoneStarSooner4LINK@Schultz_Report I know Micah needs to fire DavidFor now, Parsons remains unsigned, and the contract extension drama shows no sign of cooling down.Also read: &quot;Old frog will always be Cowboys' downfall&quot;: NFL fans react as Jerry Jones mistakes Micah Parsons' name while dropping update on LB's contractDavid Mulugheta flat out denies Jerry Jones' accusationsThe Cowboys’ contract standoff with Parsons is getting messier by the day. Hours after Jerry Jones claimed Parsons’ agent, David Mulugheta, told him to “stick the contract up his a**,” Mulugheta flat-out denied.Former NFL star Ryan Clark said he contacted Mulugheta, who laughed off Jones’ story.“I’ve never used that phrase in my life,” Mulugheta said as per Clark.&quot;So for anybody who was reporting that from Jerry Jones saying that, this is false. This never happened,&quot; Clark stated.The All-Pro linebacker has already wiped the Cowboys from his social media, and with talks going nowhere, an exit from the Cowboys seems likely. Jones, meanwhile, remains firm and has even suggested the team could use the franchise tag if a deal isn’t reached.Also read: NFL Network falls for fake Micah Parsons quote about Broncos on live broadcast