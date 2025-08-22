  • home icon
  • NFL
  • "He's a disaster": Calls mount for Micah Parsons to fire agent David Mulugheta after Jerry Jones accuses him of obstructing Cowboys contract talks

"He's a disaster": Calls mount for Micah Parsons to fire agent David Mulugheta after Jerry Jones accuses him of obstructing Cowboys contract talks

By Prasen
Modified Aug 22, 2025 02:00 GMT
Calls mount for Micah Parsons to fire agent David Mulugheta after Jerry Jones accuses him of obstructing Cowboys contract talks
Calls mount for Micah Parsons to fire agent David Mulugheta after Jerry Jones accuses him of obstructing Cowboys contract talks [Source: IMAGN]

Micah Parsons’ contract standoff with the Dallas Cowboys has gone off the rails, and fans are now pointing fingers at his agent, David Mulugheta. The 2025 NFL season is just weeks away, and Jerry Jones dropped a blunt accusation on Michael Irvin’s podcast earlier today, calling out Mulugheta of obstructing what he felt was already a done deal.

Ad
“When we wanted to send the details to the agent, the agent told us to stick it up our a**,” Jones stated.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The Cowboys owner explained that he and Parsons had already agreed on terms, guarantees, and numbers, but Mulugheta pushed back, demanding more negotiations. Jones' comments set comments swirling on social media, with many calling on Parsons to follow Tee Higgins’ lead and ditch Mulugheta altogether. One fan ranted on X,

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

“David is the worst agent in the NFL. Tee Higgins fired his ass and 6 months later got the Bengals to break the bank. He’s a disaster and Micah needs to fire him yesterday.”
Ad
Ad
Another said, “Fire David now and just make that $200M guaranteed.”
Ad
Another said, "Fire your agent like Higgins fired him"
Ad
"It’s time that we fire David," tweeted one more.
Ad
"Micah needs to do what Ted Higgins did and fire David Mulugheta then sign a deal," wrote one more.
Ad
"I know Micah needs to fire David," commented another.
Ad

For now, Parsons remains unsigned, and the contract extension drama shows no sign of cooling down.

Also read: "Old frog will always be Cowboys' downfall": NFL fans react as Jerry Jones mistakes Micah Parsons' name while dropping update on LB's contract

David Mulugheta flat out denies Jerry Jones' accusations

The Cowboys’ contract standoff with Parsons is getting messier by the day. Hours after Jerry Jones claimed Parsons’ agent, David Mulugheta, told him to “stick the contract up his a**,” Mulugheta flat-out denied.

Ad

Former NFL star Ryan Clark said he contacted Mulugheta, who laughed off Jones’ story.

“I’ve never used that phrase in my life,” Mulugheta said as per Clark.
"So for anybody who was reporting that from Jerry Jones saying that, this is false. This never happened," Clark stated.
Ad

The All-Pro linebacker has already wiped the Cowboys from his social media, and with talks going nowhere, an exit from the Cowboys seems likely. Jones, meanwhile, remains firm and has even suggested the team could use the franchise tag if a deal isn’t reached.

Also read: NFL Network falls for fake Micah Parsons quote about Broncos on live broadcast

About the author
Prasen

Prasen

Prasen is an NFL/College Sports analyst at Sportskeeda. A B.Tech/Civil Engineering graduate, he has two years of experience writing content.

For Prasen, providing historical angles relevant to the story is important, as it can give the reader useful information and help them relate it to the present. He thinks this keeps the content unique rather than just a bland reporting of facts. Prasen believes in fact-checking and researching relevant information as per the headline and context. He hates clickbait or misleading the reader.

A fan of the Colorado Buffaloes since Deion Sanders took over as coach, Prasen expects Coach Prime to make the Buffs a national championship contender. Nick Saban is his favorite all-time coach, while Baker Mayfield and Caitlin Clark are his favorite players. Prasen considers Vince Young coming up clutch for the Texas Longhorns in the dying seconds of the 2017 national championship game against the USC Trojans as the most iconic moment of all time.

Per Prasen, College Sports is competitive and garners attention but it is just the beginning, where a student-athlete can show their skills and potential to make it to the big leagues. When he is not researching and writing, Prasen’s hobbies include pursuing higher studies and playing sports.

Know More

Dallas Cowboys Fans! Check out the latest Cowboys Schedule and dive into the Dallas Cowboys Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Prasen
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications