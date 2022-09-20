"He's getting more and more frustrated" - Skip Bayless claims Tom Brady is running out of patience in Tampa 

On Sunday afternoon, quarterback Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were finally able to defeat the New Orleans Saints in the regular season. But the long-awaited win didn't come without its fair share of challenges along the way in the Week 2 matchup at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

The Buccaneers quarterback didn't have wide receivers Chris Godwin and Julio Jones. His lone starting wide receiver, Mike Evans, was disqualified from the game after getting into a fight with Saints corner Marshon Lattimore. And what would be a Brady vs. Saints matchup if the quarterback wasn't seen throwing a tablet on the sidelines.

On Monday morning, the topic of the fight turned brawl during the Buccaneers and Saints game was a topic of conversation across the morning shows. On FOX's "Undisputed," Shannon Sharpe and Skip Bayless spoke about the game. Bayless said that he feels Tom Brady is frustrated with his current situation with the Buccaneers.

"I saw Brady throw a deep ball because he was relegated to throwing most targets yesterday to little Scottie Miller guy who didn't even dress much of the year last year. He's relegated because he does not have Julio. He obviously doesn't have Godwin, and obviously there's no more Gronk in a big game that I told you was when Brady said I'm coming back for unfinished business.

"It was to go win another Super Bowl. But in large part also it was to avenge these losses because he had lost all four regular season games to the Saints and at home. He had lost so badly to the Saints. It was 38 to three and then remember last ... what was it ... December 19? Yeah, at Tampa, he lost.

"He got shut out at home by this defense. This defense has had his number. So he's getting more and more frustrated. We'd already seen him toss his helmet, and then he fired the tablet into the turf over on the sidelines," Skip Bayless said.

Bayless said that, between the numerous injuries on his offense, as well as the previous games against the Saints that he didn't win, the quarterback looked frustrated, and some could say defeated.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers left New Orleans with the 20-10 win over the Saints, and now they advance to 2-0 on the season. They will now face the Green Bay Packers on Sunday afternoon at Raymond James Stadium.

WR Mike Evans suspended 1 game for defending Brady against Saints

The turning point of the NFC South matchup between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New Orleans Saints was the near bench-clearing fight that erupted. Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans fought New Orleans Saints corner Marshon Lattimore after he approached quarterback Tom Brady. Evans was seen telling referees afterwards that he had to do it because he is "Tom Brady."

Although Evans was trying to be a good teammate and protect his quarterback, referees determined that both he and Lattimore should be disqualified from the game. Evans received a one-game suspension on Monday afternoon because he was already suspended for fighting with Lattimore in the past. He was the only player suspended. He announced that he will appeal his suspension with the National Football League.

