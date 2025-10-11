  • home icon
  • NFL
  • "He's getting ready for his next job": NFL fans roast Jalen Hurts working cash register at Jordan brand World of Flight store 1 day after Eagles loss

"He's getting ready for his next job": NFL fans roast Jalen Hurts working cash register at Jordan brand World of Flight store 1 day after Eagles loss

By Priyam Hazarika
Modified Oct 11, 2025 06:06 GMT
Philadelphia Eagles v New York Giants - Source: Getty
NFL fans roast Jalen Hurts working cash register at Jordan brand "World of Flight" store 1 day after Eagles loss

Jalen Hurts attended the opening of Nike's first Jordan brand store, "World of Flight", in Philadelphia on Friday. In a clip shared on social media, the Super Bowl LIX champion was seen working at the cash register and handing out the purchases to the customers at the store.

Ad
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

However, following his disappointing performance against the Giants on Thursday, fans took to the comments to troll the quarterback for working at the cash register. Some stated that this could be his future career, while others felt that Jalen Hurts should focus more on watching film and preparing for the rest of the season.

Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad

Nick Sirianni and his team started the season on a strong note with a four-game winning streak. Unfortunately, they suffered their first loss of the season in Week 5 against the Denver Broncos.

In a week, the Eagles recorded a two-game losing streak following Thursday's disappointing 34-17 loss to the New York Giants. In that game, Jalen Hurts completed 24 of the 33 passes he attempted for 283 yards. He also scored two total touchdowns along with one interception.

Ad

The quarterback made several mistakes on the field, giving the Giants more momentum to clinch the victory. The two most notable ones were his third-quarter incomplete pass attempt to DeVonta Smith and his fourth-quarter interception by cornerback Cor'dale Flott. Jalen Hurts received a lot of backlash for his performance, while many questioned his status as an elite quarterback in the league.

Eagles coach Nick Sirianni believes in Jalen Hurts and his team's ability to make a comeback

In the post-game press conference, Nick Sirianni stated that he has confidence that they can turn things around as the season progresses.

Ad

He talked about the talent they had in the roster and coaching staff. Sirianni also believes that they can still make the playoffs since they started with a 4-2 record last season as well, albeit they didn't lose two games in a row.

"Guys we have in the room. Coaches we have in the room. Players we have in the room. This is life in the NFL-you're going to have some ups, you're going to have some downs, we've been here before," Sirianni said as per Bleeding Green Nation.
Ad
"Last year, obviously, we started off 4-2 as well, it was just a different way we got there. So, there is no panic on us. Its, 'Hey, get back up, go back to work and get better from it.' It's really that simple."

The Eagles will next take on the Vikings on Oct.12. Can they end their losing streak with a victory on the road?

About the author
Priyam Hazarika

Priyam Hazarika

Twitter icon

Priyam is a College Sports content executive at Sportskeeda with a master's in Advertising and Marketing Management and over two years of experience as a writer. When it comes to reporting, Priyam believes doing a technical deep dive is one of his biggest strengths and he loves to dissect plays on the field and factor out the strengths/weaknesses of players.

A fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, Priyam sees Nick Saban as the greatest coach of all time. He is also rooting for Alabama quarterback Jalen Milore after following his progress over the years. The Michigan Wolverines football team is another of his favorite programs and it will be interesting to see how both these teams perform in new coaching eras.

When he’s not reporting, Priyam is usually at the gym or indulging in music. He has been a guitarist and a drummer for the past 17 years and finds his time of peace when playing music.

Know More

Discover the Eagles QB's family. All about Jalen Hurts's parents and Jalen Hurts's girlfriend.

Quick Links

Edited by Priyam Hazarika
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications