"He's getting ready for his next job": NFL fans roast Jalen Hurts working cash register at Jordan brand World of Flight store 1 day after Eagles loss

Jalen Hurts attended the opening of Nike's first Jordan brand store, &quot;World of Flight&quot;, in Philadelphia on Friday. In a clip shared on social media, the Super Bowl LIX champion was seen working at the cash register and handing out the purchases to the customers at the store.However, following his disappointing performance against the Giants on Thursday, fans took to the comments to troll the quarterback for working at the cash register. Some stated that this could be his future career, while others felt that Jalen Hurts should focus more on watching film and preparing for the rest of the season.Fat Mr. Met—— FIRE KEVIN PATULLO @MakeNYMGreat22LINK@PHLEaglesNation @GQMagazine Getting ready for his next job.lucas thomas @lucaslthomasgqLINK@PHLEaglesNation @GQMagazine Should be watching filmJohnny Knauer jr @jr_knauerLINK@PHLEaglesNation @GQMagazine Maybe should be looking at tape and seeing all the wide open options he can't see.Just Dan @TheHarshDanLINK@PHLEaglesNation @GQMagazine Perfect job for him. His only skill is to hand things offjalen hurts hater @BendenflLINK@PHLEaglesNation @GQMagazine Bros trying to find his new job 😭Save Our Black Men @iikeLINK@PHLEaglesNation @GQMagazine He needs to be practicing.Nick Sirianni and his team started the season on a strong note with a four-game winning streak. Unfortunately, they suffered their first loss of the season in Week 5 against the Denver Broncos.In a week, the Eagles recorded a two-game losing streak following Thursday's disappointing 34-17 loss to the New York Giants. In that game, Jalen Hurts completed 24 of the 33 passes he attempted for 283 yards. He also scored two total touchdowns along with one interception.The quarterback made several mistakes on the field, giving the Giants more momentum to clinch the victory. The two most notable ones were his third-quarter incomplete pass attempt to DeVonta Smith and his fourth-quarter interception by cornerback Cor'dale Flott. Jalen Hurts received a lot of backlash for his performance, while many questioned his status as an elite quarterback in the league.Eagles coach Nick Sirianni believes in Jalen Hurts and his team's ability to make a comebackIn the post-game press conference, Nick Sirianni stated that he has confidence that they can turn things around as the season progresses.He talked about the talent they had in the roster and coaching staff. Sirianni also believes that they can still make the playoffs since they started with a 4-2 record last season as well, albeit they didn't lose two games in a row.&quot;Guys we have in the room. Coaches we have in the room. Players we have in the room. This is life in the NFL-you're going to have some ups, you're going to have some downs, we've been here before,&quot; Sirianni said as per Bleeding Green Nation.&quot;Last year, obviously, we started off 4-2 as well, it was just a different way we got there. So, there is no panic on us. Its, 'Hey, get back up, go back to work and get better from it.' It's really that simple.&quot;The Eagles will next take on the Vikings on Oct.12. Can they end their losing streak with a victory on the road?