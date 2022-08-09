"He’s tryna set his next fight up" - NFL fans left shocked after Jake Paul exposes Deebo Samuel for slipping into his GF's DMs

Deebo Samuel has made news in the world of boxing. It's been all Jake Paul over the last few weeks in the sport. After a very public war of words with social media star KSI, the pair finally agreed to a boxing bout. Their match is touted to take place at Wembley Stadium in 2023.

While Paul has already lined up his next opponent, it appears he isn't done headhunting. This week, Paul learned that San Francisco 49ers star Deebo Samuel slid into his girlfriend Julia Rose's DMs. In reaction he said:

"They have no f***ing game."

betr @betr A hoodie to one person who can guess what NFL player was in @JuliaRose_33 DMs A hoodie to one person who can guess what NFL player was in @JuliaRose_33 DMs 👀 https://t.co/3jG4fZEx9H

Paul didn't seem to know who the receiver was in the video and posted the video with the name censored, asking people to guess. The NFL world was quick to react to the video in their traditional fashion.

Here are the top comments:

49ersDaddy @49ersDaddy @betr @JuliaRose_33 Jake sweating there. I would be too if it was Deebo. @betr @JuliaRose_33 Jake sweating there. I would be too if it was Deebo.

Samuel Sikora @samsikora19 @betr @JuliaRose_33 How is Jake gonna run a sports show when he doesn’t know who Deebo Samuel is.. @betr @JuliaRose_33 How is Jake gonna run a sports show when he doesn’t know who Deebo Samuel is..

Deebo Samuel's contract extension with the San Francisco 49ers

Arizona Cardinals v San Francisco 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers star has signed a three-year extension worth a reported $73.5 million, $58.1 million of which is guaranteed. While it's still a mammoth number, Samuel's deal is still way behind the highest-paid wide receiver in the league.

That distinction belongs to Tyreek Hill, the Miami Dolphins' shiny new wide receiver. Hill was traded from the Kansas City Chiefs this offseason. He signed a four-year deal with Miami worth a reported $120 million, with $72.2 million in guaranteed money.

Davante Adams and DeAndre Hopkins slot in at second and third respectively. Adams' deal is worth $141.25 million, while Hopkins signed a two-year, $54.5 million extension averaging $27.25 million per year.

Deebo Samuel will undoubtedly be looking forward to the upcoming season. It will enable him to put a long and difficult offseason behind him and light up the NFL with his talent.

The 49ers have a tough task in the 2022 season, but one they are prepared for. In last year's campaign, they lost the NFC Championship game against the Los Angeles Rams. San Francisco will be looking to build on that and win it all in the 2022 season.

Their first task is to win the NFC West. They share with Super Bowl champions the Rams, the unpredictable Arizona Cardinals and a rebuilding Seattle Seahawks. The 49ers are expected to challenge for the West and are one of the strongest sides in the NFC.

Much hinges on sophomore quarterback Trey Lance, who is taking the reigns from Jimmy Garoppolo this season. If he hits the ground running and grows in confidence, anything could happen in San Francisco.

We will see them take the field in a month's time.

