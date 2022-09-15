"He wants to divorce the game" - NFL analyst claims Tom Brady is regretting his unretirement decision because of Gisele Bundchen

Tom Brady's mental tug-of-war between family life and a football career continues to make headline news. In a segment on ESPN's Get Up, featuring some of the game's top analysts, Kimberley Martin sounded off on the situation following Brady's most recent remarks.

"Tom Brady sounds like he wants to divorce the game, but can't let it go."

The statement came in the aftermath of Brady's own words following Week 1. theScore quoted him as saying:

"I woke up [Monday] and was like, 'Holy Sh*t'...You look at your arem and you got bruises, you got cuts and you go, 'Ok, how much longer do I want to make this commitment?"

This goes hand-in-hand with his wife Gisele's statement that mirrored the same sentiment regarding the physical toll football can inflict on a player. The Get Up team cited her response to Brady's return to action, where she said:

"Obviously I have my concerns - this is a very violent sport and I have my children and I would like him to be more present."

As Kimberley Martin implied, it does sound as if Tom Brady is having second-thoughts on his NFL career. In view of Gisele's statements, football is in fact looking like an ex-girlfriend that the 45-year-old can't seem to let go.

Though the marriage is destined for a breakup in the near-future, Brady continues to delay and defy the inevitable.

Tom Brady's indecision puts both family and Buccaneers in difficult spot

Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots celebrates with his wife Gisele Bündchen

It seems very likely that Tom Brady's decision will have an impact on both Tampa Bay and the quarterback's family, in different ways.

It's understandable that Gisele wants the star quarterback home for the kids after an already storied career. However, the future Hall-of-Famer's decision has an immediate impact on the Buccaneers' quarterback situation.

It's a lose-lose situation for Brady as he continues to grapple with whether or not he's willing to commit to a grueling 17-game schedule.

Yet, considering how unforgiving Game 1 was for the quarterback, the prospect of a long-drawn out season looks bleak. His family, his health, and his team's success is at stake.

If the quarterback is to choose family over football, preserving two out of three isn't a bad choice. If TB12 decides that he can withstand the impact of one final NFL season season in its entirety, that spells good news for the Bucs.

It seems the one many proclaim to be the GOAT has more soul-searching to do before making a decision on his future.

