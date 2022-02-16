“His demeanor on the sidelines is questionable.” - Marcus Spears believes Kyler Murray criticism is fair 

It's unclear what started the drama between quarterback Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals. But it sure has created quite the conversation amongst NFL analysts on how it is being handled by both parties.

On ESPN's "First Take," former NFL defensive end turned analyst Marcus Spears shared his feelings about Kyler Murray. Questioning the 24 year old's attitude and ability to be a leader on the Cardinals.

“It's fair. It's fair because it's fair, just like in the other polarizing star quarterback for their franchise. And like we are getting to the point Kyler’s about to be in year four of his deal. We’re getting to the point where we attribute the success of your team to who you are as a quarterback. We know Kyler is dynamic, he can play at a highest, at a high level like any other quarterback in this league. But the reality is, if you paid attention to Kyler Murray, his demeanor on the sidelines is questionable. How he responds to adversity at times is questionable. How he looks at his teammates and how he does things when things are going well is very questionable. And as a player, as a former player on the sidelines, I don't want to see my QB pout. I want to see him mad, that's fine. It's fine for you to get upset and frustrated. It's fine for you to get in guys’ grill and tell them what we need to do.”-Marcus Spears on "First Take"

Marcus Spears may blame the third-year quarterback for his demeanor and attitude, but is he the only one to blame?

Are the Arizona Cardinals be to blame for Kyler Murray situation?

As Spears sided more with the Arizona Cardinals and that quarterback Kyler Murray was to blame for the recent back-and-forth name call of sorts, Stephen A. Smith said on "First Take" that he blames the Arizona Cardinals organization.

Smith noted that none of Kyler Murray's teammates have said anything about a lack of leadership or a bad attitude, that it's the organization that has taken jabs at the quarterback.

Smith also went as far as to blame head coach Kliff Kingsbury for his inexperience and inability to coach the young quarterback. While analysts will continue to take sides on this topic, one thing is certain no matter which side. There is a problem that needs to be addressed between both parties, whether it concludes with a trade or just a mutual understanding, this situation will continue to fester if not dealt with soon.

