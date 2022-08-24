Hollywood legend Jane Fonda recalls co-star Tom Brady's sweet gesture during shoulder surgery

It is well-documented that Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has other business and career ventures outside of football. This past offseason, he was a co-producer on a movie that has a very familiar storyline. The movie, which is titled "80 for Brady," is based on four friends who travel to the 2017 Super Bowl. The four apparently get into a bunch of shenanigans on their way to the game.

Actress Jane Fonda is one of the stars of the film and had nothing but kind words for the Super Bowl-winning quarterback. Fonda said that he found out that she had shoulder replacement surgery. She said the quarterback sent her a large flower arrangement during her recovery.

“He sent me a humongous thing of orchids because I had my shoulder replaced. I think it’s going to last forever … the shoulder and the orchids."-Jane Fonda

Sally Field, Lily Tomlin and Rita Moreno all co-star in the sure-to-be hilarious film that is produced by his production company, 199 Productions.

Dov Kleiman @NFL_DovKleiman While the NFL world is focused on the NFL Draft today, Tom Brady is busy filming his movie "80s for Brady" with Rita Moreno, Sally Field, Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin.



Behind the scenes picture. While the NFL world is focused on the NFL Draft today, Tom Brady is busy filming his movie "80s for Brady" with Rita Moreno, Sally Field, Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin.Behind the scenes picture. https://t.co/xiS2d0uvdm

Brady does make a cameo in the film, but how much time he spends on screen is unclear. No release date has been released for "80 for Brady" but sometime in 2023 is expected.

QB Tom Brady returned to training camp with Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Training Camp

Quarterback Tom Brady returned to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday morning. All eyes were on the practice field at One Buccaneer Place as the 45-year-old quarterback arrived for his first practice is nearly two weeks. While it remains unclear why the quarterback took an extended period of time away from the team during training camp, he arrived in tip-top shape and ready to compete.

The seven-time Super Bowl winner has practiced with the first-team offense throughout the first two practices of the week. Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles wouldn't commit to whether he expects his quarterback to play in the third and final preseason game of the season on Saturday against the Indianapolis Colts. Bowles said late last week that practice this week would determine whether he would play his starting quarterback in the preseason finale.

Getting, at least, one series in the final game may be a good idea for the quarterback as he continues to work with his new center Robert Hainsey. The second-year player out of Notre Dame is filling in for veteran Ryan Jensen, who has been out with a knee injury since the beginning of training camp. Jensen's return date has still not been announced.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Windy Goodloe