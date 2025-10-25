  • home icon
  "Hope they sent to referees": NFL fans react to memos being sent to teams on gambling policy amid NBA's scandal

"Hope they sent to referees": NFL fans react to memos being sent to teams on gambling policy amid NBA's scandal

By Priyam Hazarika
Published Oct 25, 2025 03:13 GMT
NFL: London Games-Denver Broncos at New York Jets
NFL fans react to memos being sent to teams on gambling policy amid NBA's scandal

In light of the NBA's gambling scandal, NFL insider Adam Schefter reported that the league has sent memos to teams, reminding players and personnel of their strict gambling policy.

It also reminded players that it is illegal to bet on games and players, and could result in a two-year suspension.

"In light of this week's two federal indictments relating to illegal gambling conspiracies involving NBA players and coaches, the NFL sent memos today to league and club personnel to reinforce and remind all players and league and club personnel of the need to adhere strictly to the NFL Gambling Policy. Notable are the references to the prohibition of betting on NFL player props," Schefter tweeted.
Fans reacted to this step taken by the league to avoid having a situation like that in the NBA.

"I hope they sent it to the referees as well. I am convinced the Saints Patriots' game 2 weeks ago had shenanigans. If it wasn't for the replay booth I believe the refs would have had their way," one fan commented.
"How many 'dropped passses' are on purpose in the NFL?" another fan questioned.
"Still won't stop it. It's not as bad as the NBA, but it's still a huge problem. Especially when it comes to players faking injuries and throwing games. You mean to tell me Cleveland and the Titans can be that bad? Someone was gambling in the Browns game in London. Unreal," a fan stated.
"You know that phrase, 'Close the barn door after the horses have bolted ???" another fan wrote.
"Just the players and the clubs? What about the refs? " A fan commented.
On Thursday, former NBA star and Portland Trail Blazers coach Chauncey Billups, along with Miami Heat guard Terry Rozier and several others, were charged and arrested for their alleged involvement in illegal sports gambling and poker games.

This massive crackdown by the FBI alleged that they rigged poker games by using high-tech glasses that could see cards that had been marked previously. The NBA released a statement highlighting the seriousness of the issue and its full cooperation with the FBI in this matter.

Retired NFL star LeSean McCoy extends his support to Chauncey Billups amid illegal gambling charges

On Friday, former Eagles star LeSean McCoy defended Billups' character amid the illegal gambling charges against him. On the "Speakeasy" podcast, he said the Blazers coach is innocent until proven guilty.

"This is why I say you gotta prove that he's guilty because I can't see Chauncey Billups doing this," McCoy said (Timestamp - 9:05). "I can't see. I don't know the brother personally, but I know him as a player.
"I know a lot of guys that know him. They talk super highly about him. A couple of GMs said they're not worried about it because they don't think (Billups) would do this. He's one of the best humans they know."

After his retirement, Billups began his coaching career as an assistant with the Los Angeles Clippers in 2020. A year later, he was hired as the coach of the Portland Trail Blazers.

