How to get Buffalo Bills training camp tickets: Everything you need to know for 2023 

The Bills are getting ready to enter the upcoming season as their training camp gets underway next month at St. John Fisher College in Rochester. Mobile tickets are needed for fans to be at the open practices. There are a couple of new rules in place this year with respect to the tickets.

Getting mobile tickets is nothing new for Buffalo fans hoping to attend a training camp practice. Season ticket holders will be emailed on how to get presale tickets while other fans get tickets afterward. Tickets can be accessed through Ticketmaster.

Buffalo Bills @BuffaloBills



We're heading back to St. John Fisher University for our 2023 Training Camp! 🤩 It's (almost) turkey burger szn.We're heading back to St. John Fisher University for our 2023 Training Camp! 🤩 #BillsCamp It's (almost) turkey burger szn.We're heading back to St. John Fisher University for our 2023 Training Camp! 🤩 #BillsCamp https://t.co/7xmFqYioDn

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Buffalo Bills stated that fans will be allowed to get tickets for up to two practices this summer with a limitation of six tickets per practice. For the Bills, they enter the camp with Super Bowl expectations with quarterback Josh Allen under center.

Allen has had quite the offseason becoming the cover athlete for the Madden 24 cover. He will also be in the mix for league MVP after throwing for 4,283 yards and 35 touchdowns last season.

Allen will have his top target in wide receiver Stefon Diggs, who missed the team's mandatory minicamp earlier this month. Head coach Sean McDermott later said that Diggs' absence was excused.

The toughest games the Buffalo Bills have on their 2023 schedule

Josh Allen (#17) with Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes (#15)

Buffalo will open its 2023 season in the Big Apple as it will face the New York Jets on Monday Night Football. It will face the Miami Dolphins at home in Week 4 and travel across the pond to play the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 5.

Allen and Joe Burrow will face off in a matchup between the Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 9. Weeks 12 and 14 will see them against the two teams who played in the Super Bowl last season on the road.

They face the defending NFC Champion Philadelphia Eagles and then the Kansas City Chiefs after their bye in Week 13. Buffalo will look to reach 10+ wins for the fifth straight season after winning 13 games in 2022.

Poll : 0 votes