How many days until the NFL Draft?

The 2021 NFL Draft is only 37 long days away. NFL fans are on the edge of their seats every year, waiting to see which top prospects will land with their favorite team.

The NFL plans to bring the draft back to some sort of normalcy, though the COVID-19 pandemic is still significantly impacting the United States.

This year's draft will be held in Cleveland, Ohio, and it's set to be one for the ages. The class of prospects has fans and scouts alike salivating at the impressive potential that's available. It all starts at the quarterback position, with three quarterbacks expected to be picked in the first eight selections.

For the first time in recent memory, each position has at least five or six players who can become stars in the NFL. The top five quarterbacks and wide receivers have the skill set needed to be starters in Week 1 of the 2021-2022 NFL season. Let's take a look at the top three projected picks of the 2021 NFL Draft.

2021 NFL Draft: Top 3 pick predictions

1) Jacksonville Jaguars: QB Trevor Lawrence, Clemson

Former Clemson Tigers QB Trevor Lawrence

The Jacksonville Jaguars have made a number of moves that should benefit Trevor Lawrence next season. They've improved on defense, and they've also added wide receivers for him. Lawrence has been the projected number one pick in the 2021 NFL Draft since the first set of rankings came out, and he hasn't moved from that spot.

2) New York Jets: QB Zach Wilson, BYU

BYU QB Zach Wilson

This selection may be the most interesting pick during the 2021 NFL Draft. The New York Jets are still holding onto Sam Darnold, and draft day is just one month away.

Zach Wilson could be the pick here at number two, or the Jets could opt to take a wide receiver instead. The Jets could also trade the selection to a team that wants to have Wilson as its starter in 2021.

Zach Wilson: 0 turnover-worthy plays when under pressure in 2020



Only starting QB with 0 in CFB. pic.twitter.com/0cDtF3ykKG — PFF Draft (@PFF_College) March 17, 2021

3) Miami Dolphins: WR Ja'Marr Chase, LSU

Former LSU WR Ja'Marr Chase

The Miami Dolphins have been projected to select a wide receiver in most NFL mock drafts. Though the team signed former Houston Texans wideout Will Fuller, his addition shouldn't impact the Dolphins' decision with the third overall pick.

Ja'Marr Chase opted out of the 2020 college football season, and he has been preparing himself for the NFL all year long. Among wide receivers, he has held the number one prospect ranking for a long time, and draft day should reflect that status.