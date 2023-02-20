How many people attended the XFL Week 1 games? Exploring XFL attendance numbers for XFL's inaugural week

With the NFL season over, football fans have trooped over to the XFL for premium football action and unique content.

However, unlike the earlier days of the league, the 2023 iteration could be a resounding success. There are many reasons why people are keener than ever to tune into that XFL in 2023, and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is one of them. The Hollywood superstar is the new owner of the XFL, and he's sparing no expenses to make it a resounding success.

So, how many people attended the league's Week 1 games, and did they get value for their money? We will be discussing that and more here.

How many people attended XFL Week 1 games, and how promising are the numbers?

The first game of the season, a matchup between the Arlington Renegades and Vegas Vipers, ended 22-20 in favor of the Renegades. The game had 12,047 in attendance, and it had a lot of interesting moments.

The second game was between the Orlando Guardians and Houston Roughnecks. What was slated to be a close contest ended up as a blowout, as the Roughnecks trounced the Guardians by 33-12. The game saw an attendance of 12,784 fans who were privileged to witness the first blowout of the season.

In the third contest, the St. Louis Battlehawks took on rivals, the San Antonio Brahmas. The game ended up as a low scoring one, as the Battlehawks came out tops in an 18-15 win, with 24,245 excited fans in attendance.

Last but certainly not the least was a game between the Seattle Sea Dragons and the D.C. Defenders. The Defenders upset the Sea Dragons 22-18. The game had 12,438 fans in attendance as it closed out an enthralling first week of action. Overall, 61,514 fans were in attendance during week one of the 2023 season, making an average of 15,378 fans per game, which is impressive for a revamped league.

What does 'XFL' stand for?

The term 'XFL' could mean many things, depending on who you ask. According to the initial founder of the league, Vince McMahon, the tag stands for Xtreme Football League.

It's also worth noting that during the origin of the league in 2001, another league called the Extreme Football League existed. Hence, the owners at the time did not want the X to stand for anything in particular. So you can understand the initial owners' reluctance to adopt the McMahon-suggested name.

Remember, the same McMahon had said:

"If the NFL stood for the 'No Fun League', the XFL will stand for the 'extra fun league".

Taking the numero uno of the WWE's suggestion hook, line, and sinker would not be the best. As such, the X is simply a cool name to distinguish it from the NFL, and so far, it has worked well.

