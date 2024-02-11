How much will Brock Purdy make if he wins Super Bowl 58? Full details on Super Bowl winners' payout

Brock Purdy and his journey to Super Bowl 58 is one that few could have predicted as he could make history with a win. Purdy could become the lowest-drafted quarterback to hoist the Lombardi Trophy in Vegas. He was the final pick of the 2022 NFL Draft, aka Mr. Irrelevant. Being selected at this spot earned him $870K this season.

However, a win in the Super Bowl would add another $164K to his pocket but he made a bit more before this game. Purdy earned $50.5K for winning in the Divisional Round and $73K for winning the NFC Championship game. In total, Brock Purdy has pocketed $993.5K with the extra $123.5K earned this postseason.

Purdy's first full season as the San Francisco 49ers starter saw him throw for 4,280 yards, 31 touchdowns and 10 interceptions in the regular season. He has 519 yards, two touchdowns and an interception in the 49ers' two playoff games.

The 49ers signal-caller will face a Kansas City Chiefs defense that has been impressive all season long, especially its pass defense. Kansas City has not allowed 300 passing yards in any game this season, including the playoffs.

However, there is hope for San Francisco and its running game as the Chiefs are susceptible to giving up some yards on the ground. Their run defense has allowed at least 120 rushing yards in six games. Running back Christian McCaffrey led the 49ers rushing offense and the NFL with 1,459 yards.

San Francisco has a top-five defense and will look to stop two-time league MVP Patrick Mahomes. The 49ers are in the top five in the fewest passing and rushing yards allowed. This game can very much come down to which defense can stop the big play from Purdy or Mahomes.

Super Bowl 2024 suites selling for higher than Brock Purdy's salary

The suites at Allegiant Stadium have made this Super Bowl one of the priciest in recent memory. A cheap suite will set back fans for $300K, while the others are more than what Brock Purdy made this season. A $1.5 million traditional suite allows 20 people to have a buffet, several big-screen TVs, a suite attendant, and an exclusive bathroom.

A private luxury suite seating a party of 20 in the owners' club section costs a whopping $2.5 million bucks. This includes a full-service bar with food such as wagyu beef hot dogs, surf and turf nachos, and seafood stuffed potatoes. There are not many who can afford these suites but one Chiefs star certainly can.

All-Pro tight end Travis Kelce bought a $1 million suite for the Super Bowl that will accommodate both his and his girlfriend Taylor Swift's family and friends. Swift will reportedly be in Vegas after a long flight from Toyko where she performed as part of her Eras Tour.