Howard Stern has now jumped into the feud between Aaron Rodgers and Jimmy Kimmel. It began when the Jets quarterback appeared on the Pat McAfee show last week to say that people like the late night host might have some issues with the Jeffrey Epstein list being released. The purported documents allegedly contains people who were associated with the sex offender.

It ticked people off, especially the comedian, who threatened a lawsuit againt the star footballer. Now, Howard Stern has joined in on the chorus, saying he is offended by the whole affair. The shock jock skewered the four-time MVP for his comments calling it vicious. Some have even dragged Howard Stern into the conspiracy saying he was the one who helped Jimmy Kimmel in getting rid of any incriminating evidence.

Calling the whole thing vicious, Howard Stern said,

"It was rumored that I had to help Jimmy Kimmel get rid of any evidence that he was on Epstein Island. What the f--k is with Aaron Rodgers? What? I mean, what a f--king vicious thing to say?"

Howard Stern lambasts Aaron Rodgers for being a conspiracy theorist

Howard Stern then added that the reason Aaron Rodgers behaves the way he does because he does not have any discernable wit and therefore has to make up stuff about people. Stern continued,

"You know what it is when someone's not witty and they're in like a feud with someone, nowadays what they do is they just make up shit about you. Yeah they make up a conspiracy theory. F--king outrageous. I got really pissed off about that."

Aaron Rodgers clarifies his comments about Jimmy Kimmel

Aaron Rodgers also appeared on the Pat McAfee show today and sought to clarify his comments about Jimmy Kimmel. He said that he was not accusing the comedian of pedophilia. Rather, he said that it stemmed from an earlier feud when he had previously mentioned the Epstein list and sought to put it in that context.

Jimmy Kimmel had previously gone off on Rodgers, whom he called a 'Karen'. He had called the quarterback both arrogant and ignorant.

It seems the beef has some way to run yet as the Jets star also got a sarcastic dig in his clarification segment, accusing the late night host of being beholden to a teleprompter. It looks like this feud still has legs to it. But no matter how long it continues, it seems Kimmel has Stern on his side.