"I already know how you feel about Tom Brady" - Shannon Sharpe calls out Antonio Brown's dishonest tribute

Antonio Brown, one of Tom Brady's former teammates, posted a grateful message following the quarterback's retirement news this week. After the tumultuous exit by the former Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver during Week 17's Buccaneers vs Jets in the third quarter of the game, some have questioned the validity of his comments.

Hall of Fame tight end Shannon Sharpe was not convinced by Brown's comments about Tom Brady. On Undisputed on Wednesday, Sharpe reminded everyone that the wide receiver went on a podcast just days after quitting the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and told everyone his true feelings about Brady.

Sharpe said he can't say all of these good things about him upon his retirement news because his words no longer mean anything after what he has said in the past.

"They be trying to clean up the mess that he made. This is what he said on the podcast a couple of days after he did what he did in New York. Yeah. 'Brady can't do bleep by himself. But you guys make it seem like he's just this heroic guy. If Tom Brady's my boy, then why am I playing on an earnest salary? Gronk is his boy, right? How much did Gronk get paid? So why is AB on a prove-it deal?' That's Antonio Brown when he's angry, now remember, three people will tell you the truth: drunks, kids and angry people. Now all of a sudden, he has a revisionist history. He's like... 'Tom. Tom did all that for me.' All the things that he said yesterday. He didn't mention any of that in the podcast. So what changed? I just want to know what changed. The only thing that changed is Tom Brady retired. Tom Brady still did what you said yesterday in the podcast. Two days after you did what you did in New York."

"You took shots at the man ... All the things you said while you was angry, now all of a sudden, it's like we say the best things about somebody when they passed. He retired. Now you want to say all the good things with a man just couple a couple of weeks ago you said none of this. I dismiss everything that he just said. I already know how you feel about Tom Brady."-Shannon Sharpe

What did Antonio Brown post in regards to Tom Brady's retirement news?

While Brown's comments have become a topic of conversation, what did the wide receiver say to his former quarterback who, just weeks ago, he blamed for all of his problems?

He thanked Tom Brady for being there for him in his darkest times. He went on to thank him for his winning mentality and leadership and for giving him an opportunity to play.

“I’m forever grateful for the opportunity to play with you. Thank you for enabling me to continue my career in my darkest times and helping me become a champion,” Brown wrote. “I am thankful for your leadership and winning mentality to make people around you better.”

After his abrupt exit from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Tom Brady offered support to his former wide receiver, telling him that he would try and help him with anything he needed.

This isn't the first post that the free agent wide receiver has had on social media regarding a former quarterback. He congratulated quarterback Ben Roethlisberger after his retirement announcement just last week, referring to the two as the "best tandem in the NFL."

Antonio Brown is a free agent as of right now, and while there aren't any rumors of a possible signing, he did recently change his representation to Donda Sports, which is owned by Kanye West.

