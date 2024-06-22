"I'd have a problem with it": Chris 'Mad Dog' Russo shares take on Bill Belichick and reported gf Jordon Hudson's 48 years age gap

Former Patriots coach Bill Belichick has been in the highlights recently for his reported romance with 24-year-old ex-cheerleader girlfriend Jordon Hudson. The two have an age gap of 48 years, and this is a topic of some discussion.

NFL fans aren't impressed with the idea of Belichick dating a 24-year-old and sports radio anchor Chris 'Mad Dog' Russo has shared his thoughts too:

"The 24-year-old girlfriend's a little much for Belichick, let's be honest, a little much. He's 50 years older," Chris 'Mad Dog' Russo said via SiriusXM's 'Mad Dog Unleashed.'

Moreover, Russo also expressed how he'd have the same issue if Bill Belichick wanted to date his daughter, Kiera:

"Here's what I would say. If Bill Belichick came to my house and wanted to date Kiera Russo, who's 23, I'd have a problem with it. 'Coach, come on in. Have a good time, you two.'"

While neither have confirmed the relationship, they have been seen together a few times now and went on a dinner date at Nantucket.

Jordon Hudson seen with Bill Belichick on a recent date night

Jordon Hudson and Bill Belichick went on a double date on Wednesday. The couple was photographed by the Daily Mail at The Boarding House restaurant on New England Island. In the pictures shared by the publication, Hudson was holding Belichick's arm.

Belichick and Hudson wore casual dinner-date fits. Hudson went with a floral pant, which she paired with a white tank top and wedge sandals, while Belichick wore a light-blue linen shirt, jeans and brown loafers.

Moreover, the Daily Mail also reported that the pair stopped for a quick dessert at an ice cream shop. The same day, Hudson made her first-ever public appearance with Belichick as the two enjoyed a boat trip in Nantucket.

Fans have been curious about the starting point of their romance and how long the two have really been dating. According to PEOPLE, Belichick and Hudson have been dating for over a year now, but that has not stopped fans and some former NFL athletes from taking shots at Belichick.

Former Ravens running back Le'Veon Bell recently posted a cryptic tweet:

"While I’m thinkin about it, just imagine being a parent of a 24 year old girl .. & she comes home and says 'meet my BOYFRIEND' and it’s Bill Belichick."

Not just Bell, but Cam Newton also wasn't impressed with the former Patriots head coach and it feels likely that others will also share their thoughts in due course.