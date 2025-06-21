“I’ll try to get my LeBron James on”: Trevon Diggs talks future plans after son Aidan's request to play in NFL

Trevon Diggs is preparing for his sixth NFL season. The Dallas Cowboys selected him with the 51st pick in the 2020 NFL draft. Apart from him, his son, Aiden, has also earned fame after his latest request.

Trevon Diggs' son Aiden was born in 2016 while he was playing at the collegiate level for the Alabama Crimson Tide. During a recent appearance on N3on's stream, the Cowboys cornerback opened up about a heartfelt request that his son made to him.

Aiden loves football like his father. The cornerback revealed that his son had asked him to play in the NFL for a long time so that they could end up playing together on the gridiron.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Yesterday, he sad, 'Can you play, can you play 19 more years (in the NFL) so we can play together?" Trevon Diggs said.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Expand Tweet

When N3on urged him to adhere to his son's request, Trevon Diggs said he hopes to make this dream come true.

"I'll try to get my LeBron James on," Diggs said.

The Cowboys' cornerback was referring to NBA star LeBron James and his son, Bronny. The Lakers selected Bronny in the second round of the 2024 NBA draft. The father-son duo played together as professionals last season, becoming the first duo to do so in NBA history.

Trevon Diggs' son also has a special bond with the Cowboys players. He appeared on 2022's HBO docuseries called Hard Knocks, where he revealed that his favorite quarterback was Dak Prescott.

"Imma train for Dak Prescott. He's my favorite quarterback in my whole entire world. I want his phone number," Aiden said.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones shares his thoughts on Trevon Diggs' rehab process

Last season, Trevon Diggs played 11 games for the Cowboys. After their Week 11 showdown against the Texans, the cornerback missed the rest of the season while undergoing knee surgery.

In April, Jerry Jones talked about the cornerback's rehabilitation process. He believes that if Diggs focuses properly on his recovery, then he will be quicker in getting back on the field.

"That's very important because if he will be very good and diligent as to his rehab process, then he'll get back quicker," Jones said. "And he will arrive, when he does get back, sounder than if he has not worked as hard. He's more subject to injury. He's learned that one more time. My point is, I have a lot of hope that his actual rehab and experience from the time before is really helping him out."

The Cowboys begin their 2025 campaign with a showdown against the Eagles in September. Only time will tell if Diggs can be available for the season opener.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Priyam Hazarika Priyam is a College Sports content executive at Sportskeeda with a master's in Advertising and Marketing Management and over two years of experience as a writer. When it comes to reporting, Priyam believes doing a technical deep dive is one of his biggest strengths and he loves to dissect plays on the field and factor out the strengths/weaknesses of players.



A fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, Priyam sees Nick Saban as the greatest coach of all time. He is also rooting for Alabama quarterback Jalen Milore after following his progress over the years. The Michigan Wolverines football team is another of his favorite programs and it will be interesting to see how both these teams perform in new coaching eras.



When he’s not reporting, Priyam is usually at the gym or indulging in music. He has been a guitarist and a drummer for the past 17 years and finds his time of peace when playing music. Know More

Dallas Cowboys Fans! Check out the latest Cowboys Schedule and dive into the Dallas Cowboys Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.