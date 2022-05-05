"I'm it. I'm the owner. I'm the General Manager" - Shannon Sharpe on Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones seeking attention of fans

Unlike most General Managers, Dallas Cowboys GM Jerry Jones also owns the team. As such, he oversees much of the entire operation. This means that he's in charge of putting together a winning football team and also finding a way to sell tickets.

In the wake of Jones being involved in a minor car accident that occurred earlier this week, one NFL analyst explained the mindset of the person at the top of the hierarchy.

Speaking on Undisputed, show co-host Shannon Sharpe spoke about the owner of the Dallas Cowboys.

"The other owners choose to hire a head coach, a general manager, and then retreat to the bank. Jerry says, 'I'm going to hire a head coach, hire a general manager and be in front of them. I've got those (coaches and general managers) in theory and title. But I'm it. I'm the owner, I'm the general manager'. This is what he wanted."

(@wfaa) BREAKING: @dallascowboys Owner Jerry Jones was involved in a car accident this evening near Wolf and Harry Hines around 8:08 PM per sources with DFR and DPD.Sources tell @rlopezwfaa and myself Jones was transported to Parkland but injuries aren’t serious. BREAKING: @dallascowboys Owner Jerry Jones was involved in a car accident this evening near Wolf and Harry Hines around 8:08 PM per sources with DFR and DPD.Sources tell @rlopezwfaa and myself Jones was transported to Parkland but injuries aren’t serious. (@wfaa) https://t.co/irhiJosSlA

He continued, hinting that the minor car accident helped get him into the news and therefore, helped to get people talking about the team.

"I'm not saying that any of the other owners being involved in a minor traffic accident wouldn't have made the news. But I don't know if this is a trending topic (making the news). This is who Jerry is. This is what Jerry wanted. Jerry has convinced the fanbase of the Cowboys. He is (always) saying, 'We didn't win it this year'. Above all else, he's a salesman."

Rebecca Lopez @rlopezwfaa Dallas Police sources say Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was involved in an accident in Dallas and has been transported to hospital. I am told his injuries are not serious. DPD is investigating. @wfaa Dallas Police sources say Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was involved in an accident in Dallas and has been transported to hospital. I am told his injuries are not serious. DPD is investigating. @wfaa

Dallas Cowboys since 2000

Dallas Cowboys have been underwhelming in the playoffs

Since the turn of the century, most agree that the story of the Dallas Cowboys has been roughly the same. Whether its Tony Romo or Dak Prescott throwing the football, the team had the same ceiling.

According to Pro Football Reference, the team has failed to get out of the divisional round of the playoffs since 2000.

Despite earning seven double-digit win seasons over a period longer than the last two decades, the team has failed to make a big dent in the playoffs. Of course, from a regular season standpoint, the team has had plenty of success. However, most agree that they should have more deep playoff runs to show for it.

In their latest attempt, the team went 12-5, earning a conventionally great chance at a Super Bowl appearance. However, the team failed to advance past the Wild Card round.

Now, with players like Amari Cooper and Randy Gregory gone, many are predicting the Cowboys to regress in 2022. Will Super Bowl winning head coach Mike McCarthy subvert expectations?

