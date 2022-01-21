"I'm nervous" - Ben Roethlisberger reveals his next phase of life after likely NFL retirement

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger spent all season saying he would address his retirement after the conclusion of the season. After the Steelers' loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday night, fans were anxiously awaiting the veteran quarterback to officially say what everyone already knew.

Roethlisberger was emotional during his post-game media availability, talking about what it felt like to play his last game and what the next chapter looked like.

The man affectionately known as "Big Ben" said he was excited about what the future held, especially when it comes to spending more time with his wife and three children. The 39 year old quarterback also said that he was a bit nervous about what was to come, but maintained his optimism.

“I’m nervous. I am excited, just because I get to go home tonight … We’ve got snow and so the kids are already playing and tubing and doing sledding and stuff. A husband and a father, you never take a day off. You’ve gotta keep going. So as we move from one chapter to the next, it’s going to be different but it’s going to be fun.”-QB Ben Roethlisberger on what comes next

While it is not clear if the veteran quarterback will remain in the NFL world, perhaps in a coaching or front office role. The Steelers franchise now finds itself thinking about what the offense will look like as they turn toward a new starting quarterback for the first time in 18 years.

Who will be the Steelers next QB after Roethlisberger ?

The Pittsburgh Steelers haven't had to think about drafting or signing a starting quarterback in nearly two decades.

In the end of season media sessions, backup quarterbacks Mason Rudolph and Dwayne Haskins spoke about the opportunity that lies ahead. Rudolph said that he likes playing under offensive coordinator Matt Canada's scheme and looks to continue to be a leader for the offense.

Rudolph was given the opportunity to start in 2019 when Roethlisberger underwent season-ending elbow surgery. Rudolph didn't have the type of success that he or the Steelers were hoping to see in a possible successor, as he posted a 5-3 record as a starter that year.

Rudolph made one start this season in Week 10 against the Detroit Lions after Roethlisberger tested positive for COVID-19. The Steelers tied the Lions at 16 in that game. Rudolph went 30/50 with 242 passing yards, one touchdown and one interception against a then win-less Lions squad.

Haskins on the other hand has yet to make a start with the Pittsburgh Steelers since being signed in January 2021. Haskins showed a lot of promise when he was drafted by Washington out of Ohio State. However, issues regarding off-the-field issues led Washington to release its former first-round draft pick.

Alternatively, the Steelers might decide to go with an outside option under center? Reports are that general manager Kevin Colbert, who will retire after the 2022 NFL Draft, will continue to go the usual route of not signing a free agent quarterback or trading for a seasoned starter.

The Steelers have always chosen to draft a quarterback, but that may be tricky with the 2022 draft class. Light on quarterback talent, it could prove to be slim pickings when it comes to the draft, especially with the Steelers picking 20th. The highly sought after names may already be gone.

As of right now, it seems that the Steelers would be open to a quarterback battle between Rudolph and Haskins come training camp.

