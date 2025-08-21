  • home icon
  • NFL
  • NFL Draft
  • "I'm ready to talk s**t": Cam Ward gets real about Jeffery Simmons 2 days after Titans QB’s Zombieland move triggered heated brawl with All-Pro DT

"I'm ready to talk s**t": Cam Ward gets real about Jeffery Simmons 2 days after Titans QB’s Zombieland move triggered heated brawl with All-Pro DT

By Priyam Hazarika
Published Aug 21, 2025 05:04 GMT
Ward and Simmons (credits: SK library)
Ward and Simmons (credits: SK library)

Rookie quarterback Cam Ward shared his feelings about Titans defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons, two days after they had a heated scuffle during practice. The former Miami Hurricanes star did his trademark Zombieland celebration after finding a TD pass to Calvin Ridley.

Ad

Simmons wasn't too fond of the celebration and gave Ward a push on his mask. The scuffle ended after the offensive line intervened. On Wednesday, the rookie quarterback opened up about the incident.

"Jeff is strong as s**t," Ward said as per ESPN. "It was fun, and I think it was what we needed. We love competing, just with me and Jeff, and I'm excited to have that man as my teammate."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"I get there, and he's damn near the first one I'm ready to talk s**t to," Ward added. "He's the first one that come at my head every day at practice."

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Cam Ward is gearing up for his debut campaign with the Tennessee Titans. After being drafted first in this year's draft, he's projected to take over as the starting quarterback and has played both preseason games.

Ad

In the 29-7 loss to the Bucs in the opener, the rookie quarterback completed five of eight passes attempted for 67 yards but didn't score a touchdown. He had an underwhelming performance during last week's 23-20 victory over the Falcons, completing two of seven passes attempted for 42 yards.

Brian Callahan shares thoughts on practice scuffle between Cam Ward and Jeffery Simmons

After the heated moment between Cam Ward and Jeffery Simmons, Titans coach Brian Callahan talked about the incident.

Ad

According to a tweet by ESPN's Turron Davenport, the second-year coach isn't too stressed about the altercation between Simmons and Ward.

"It was training camp push and shove and some loud barking," Callahan said, as per Davenport's tweet. "I didn't think too much of it. Of course, you don't want the QB being touched, but the flip side is the quarterback going into the fray like that."
Ad

The Titans take on the Vikings in their final preseason game this weekend. They open Week 1 against the Broncos at Empower Field on Sept. 7. Can they turn their fortunes around after last season's disappointing 3-14 campaign?

About the author
Priyam Hazarika

Priyam Hazarika

Twitter icon

Priyam is a College Sports content executive at Sportskeeda with a master's in Advertising and Marketing Management and over two years of experience as a writer. When it comes to reporting, Priyam believes doing a technical deep dive is one of his biggest strengths and he loves to dissect plays on the field and factor out the strengths/weaknesses of players.

A fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, Priyam sees Nick Saban as the greatest coach of all time. He is also rooting for Alabama quarterback Jalen Milore after following his progress over the years. The Michigan Wolverines football team is another of his favorite programs and it will be interesting to see how both these teams perform in new coaching eras.

When he’s not reporting, Priyam is usually at the gym or indulging in music. He has been a guitarist and a drummer for the past 17 years and finds his time of peace when playing music.

Know More

Vikings Nation! Check out the latest Minnesota Vikings Schedule and dive into the Vikings Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Bhargav
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications