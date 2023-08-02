“I’m surprised” – Josh Allen gets extremely blunt on Travis Kelce’s Taylor Swift chase

Travis Kelce recently tried to get in contact with Taylor Swift at her Eras Tour and Josh Allen was surprised that his efforts failed. At the concert, he had made a friendship bracelet, which her fans have taken to making and trading during the show, with his phone number on it.

When Allen was being interviewed by Kay Adams on the Up and Adams Show, the host mentioned that she wasn't asking about his love life. The quarterback is rumored to be dating Hailee Steinfeld.

Adams said she had thought about asking for the quarterback's advice to Kelce, who failed at getting into a relationship with a superstar like Allen reportedly has. He laughed and said:

"Not friendship bracelets. I'm surprised, though. It's hard to say no to Travis Kelce. It would be hard to."

Kelce had been completely unsuccessful in talking to her and said to his brother on their podcast:

“I was disappointed that she doesn't talk before or after her shows because she has to save her voice for the 44 songs that she sings, so I was a little butthurt I didn't get to hand her one of the bracelets I made for her. I wanted to give Taylor Swift one with my number on it. She doesn't meet anybody. Or at least she didn't wanna meet me. So I took it personal".

It's hard to fault Kelce for trying, and the friendship bracelet is on theme for the concert. It just didn't work out.

Rob Gronkowski ships Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce

Rob Gronkowski, also on the Up and Adams Show, said that he'd like to see Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift get together. He went so far as to call them Ken and Barbie in a hypothetical relationship.

Taylor Swift didn't talk to Travis Kelce

According to The Sun, Gronk said:

"I think Travis is a very thoughtful guy. And if they started dating, that would be hands down the No.1 Ken and Barbie in the NFL. No doubt about that, so let's hope it happens, that would be really cool, if Travis and Taylor Swift are dating. Come on Taylor let's make it happen, let's go."

Swift recently stopped seeing The 1975 singer Matty Healy and broke up with actor Joe Alwyn after six years late last year.