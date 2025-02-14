"I might be having too much fun": Saquon Barkley soaks in Eagles' parade after clinching first Super Bowl title

Record-setting running back Saquon Barkley joyfully captured the atmosphere of Philadelphia's Super Bowl celebration. His candid words came as the Eagles team paraded through the City of Brotherly Love on Valentine's Day.

Barkley played a role in the Eagles' 40-22 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX.

During the championship parade on Friday, Saquon Barkley stepped off the team bus to share the moment with thousands of celebrating fans along Broad Street:

"You can't use words to describe this. Every time I think, Philly can't take it to another level, it takes it to a whole another level. And me and my family just have an honor to be a part of the organization and be part of the city. And man, the city deserves it all ... I might be having too much fun," said Saquon Barkley.

The running back made a spontaneous decision to hop off one of the open-air buses and walk the parade route, exchanging high-fives with fans.

Saquon Barkley continues his celebration with Jalen Hurts

Syndication: Bucks County Courier Times - Source: Imagn

The victory parade route stretched from South Philadelphia to the iconic "Rocky" steps at the Philadelphia Museum of Art.

Fans started camping out overnight, huddled under blankets and inside tents to secure prime viewing spots. Some brought grocery carts loaded with food and beverages. One group even roasted a pig with Patrick Mahomes' number "15" carved into it.

Cooper DeJean added to the celebration's magic by marking his 22nd birthday with a pick-six during the Super Bowl victory. The rookie defensive back joined Saquon Barkley and MVP quarterback Jalen Hurts atop the museum steps, where the Vince Lombardi Trophy glinted in the February sun.

A fan, Jordan Jaindl, traveled from Binghamton, New York, with his wife and three daughters. He spoke about why this Eagles team resonated so deeply with the city's spirit to CBS News:

“Their work ethic,” he said. “How they have to grind for each win. We have to grind here in Philly.”

The Eagles dominated the Chiefs from the opening whistle, pitching a first-half shutout before securing their second Super Bowl title since 2017.

Mayor Cherelle Parker stressed safety amid the celebrations, particularly after recent tragedies:

"Do not climb any light poles," Parker warned as per CBS News. "In the midst of all this beauty, all of the sacrifices this team has made to meet this moment, we don't want it to all go by the wayside."

The city shut down schools, courts, and other agencies for this Valentine's Day celebration.

