The father of Baby Gronks has been attracting negative attention recently. Jake San Miguel, a former high school football player, was accused of sexualizing Lacey Jane Brown, a TikTok star.

He was further accused by Brown of sexually harassing her. She previously uploaded a video where she revealed Miguel implored her to collaborate with his son. They did collaborate, however, it was not how she anticipated for it to go.

Brown revealed Baby Gronk's father continuously "s*xualized her" in order to get more views and wanted her to take her jacket off because of how "good she looked." Additionally, Miguel asked her to stand closer to his son.

Despite the harrowing account, a lot of people suspected she had lied. Hence, in order to set her previous statement straight, Brown made another TikTok video where she further exposed Baby Gronk's dad.

She said :

"I would never lie about something like that. But I also have proof for people like you. So the night after I posted the video, the dad did an Instagram live, like at 1 A.M. To which he admitted, 'We told her to take off her jacket' And he also said this stuff on the live, 'She already takes her clothes off.'"

She also mentioned in the video that when she spoke about her experience with Miguel, countless people came up to her to thank her because they had also experienced something similar to what she did.

Baby Gronk and father dropped a huge bomb

The 10-year-old internet sensation and his father dropped a piece of surprising information. They announced that the kid will be gone from the world from football.

A picture of him was posted on his official Instagram account with a caption that read:

"I OFFICIALLY RETIRE FROM FOOTBALL"

The reaction he received from the fans was overwhelmingly negative. They criticized his father for putting the kid in a space where he did not belong.

Baby Gronk's father has faced opposition from the NFL world because many think he was using his son for clout and fame. Fans have been especially hostile following instances of feeding his son words during podcasts and live sessions.

