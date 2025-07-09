  • home icon
  "I don't take it as derogatory" - Cris Carter makes feelings known after Asante Samuel calls HOFer one of NFL's 'most overrated WRs' 

By Priyam Hazarika
Published Jul 09, 2025 03:22 GMT
Super Bowl LIX: Kansas City Chiefs v Philadelphia Eagles - Source: Getty
Super Bowl LIX: Kansas City Chiefs v Philadelphia Eagles - Source: Getty

Retired 8x Pro Bowl WR Cris Carter had an impressive career in the NFL. He established himself as a Minnesota Vikings legend following his tenure from 1990 to 2001. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2013.

Cris Carter found himself embroiled in an online feud of late with ex-NFL stars Chad Johnson and Asante Samuel. The former Vikings star criticised Johnson for his claims of being able to beat Travis Hunter in 10 consecutive one-on-one reps and called him 'overrated.' Asante Samuel clapped back at Carter for his criticism with the same remark, calling him 'one of the most overrated WRs.'

On Tuesday, the Pro Football Hall of Famer responded to Asante Samuel.

"Well number one, you got to point out the things that were correct," Carter said on the 'Fully Loaded' podcast. "Yes, I was a possession receiver. Absolutely. But the best possession receiver in the history of the game. That's what the numbers (tell).

"So, I don't take it as derogatory when people say, 'Oh, you're a possession receiver'. That's fine... He had to say (overrated). He had to say something. I don't know if it's a South Florida thing, he's trying to defend Chad... I didn't say Chad wasn't overrated, I said Chad wasn't a Hall of Famer.
During his 16-season stint in the NFL, Carter played in 234 total games. He recorded a total of 13,899 yards and 130 TDs receiving with a 52% success rate of catching the ball.

What exactly did Asante Samuel say about Cris Carter?

After Cris Carter's criticism of Chad Johnson, Asante Samuel defended the retired 6x Pro Bowler on his podcast. While heaping praise on Carter for his impressive NFL career, he took a shot at his legitimacy as a Hall of Fame inductee.

"Listen, first, yes, I think Cris Carter he was great during his time. He was hell of a route runner... Some of the best hands in football. That's what he was known for. Route running and has really good hands.
"But he is really beside himself coming for Chad Johnson...He was nothing more than a possession receiver. That's all Cris Carter was... A receiver that catches the ball and is immediately tackled... (He) is one of the most overrated (wide receivers) to ever come into the NFL or into the Hall of Fame."
Chad Johnson and Carter played in different eras of the league. Thus, it is completely up to fans to debate who had the better career as a wide receiver in the league.

Edited by Dipayan Moitra
